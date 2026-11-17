Donovan Wisse has a new opponent for COLLISION 10. GLORY announced Tuesday that Stefan Latescu will replace Milos Cvjeticanin in their December 12 light heavyweight matchup at GelreDome in Arnhem, the Netherlands, after an injury forced Cvjeticanin to withdraw.

The promotion confirmed the switch in a November 17 statement, identifying the Romanian as the replacement without disclosing the nature of Cvjeticanin’s injury. It did not provide a recovery timetable or announce a new date for the withdrawn fighter.

A Different Test For Wisse

Wisse enters the revised booking as GLORY’s second-ranked light heavyweight. His current promotional profile lists 25 wins and three losses overall, with 15 victories and three defeats inside GLORY. Those are separate career and promotional totals, rather than two versions of the same record.

Latescu, known as “Golden Boy,” brings a 20-6 overall record to the assignment. GLORY lists the 24-year-old Romanian at 4-4 in its ring, with ten career knockout victories. Both fighters’ official profiles give their height as 1.88 meters, so the replacement does not create a listed height difference.

The switch removes one of the organization’s busiest recent competitors. GLORY credits Cvjeticanin with eight appearances during 2025 and its Fighter of the Year recognition for that campaign. His experience spans light heavyweight and heavyweight, with Rade Opacic, Cem Caceres and Nabil Khachab among the wins highlighted in his official biography.

🚨 BREAKING: Donovan Wisse will now face Stefan Latescu at #COLLISION10 🚨 The Romanian replaces Milos Cvjeticanin who had to withdraw due to an injury. Get your #COLLISION10 🎟️’s NOW!#COLLISION10 | DEC 12 | GET YOUR TICKETS | GelreDome pic.twitter.com/WVs1bS2Yia — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) November 17, 2026

Where The Replacement Fits On December 12

The updated event page places Wisse–Latescu on the main card as a light heavyweight bout, not a championship fight. The division’s title contest remains Mohamed Touchassie against Tarik Khbabez. The new pairing therefore should not be confused with the belt being contested elsewhere on the same bill.

Heavyweight champion Mory Kromah faces Antonio Plazibat at the top of the show. The card also includes Bahram Rajabzadeh against Sina Karimian, alongside an eight-man welterweight Grand Prix whose semifinalists and finalists will emerge during the event.

MiddleEasy’s earlier COLLISION 10 card announcement covered the original Wisse–Cvjeticanin booking. Tuesday’s opponent change is a subsequent development rather than a second announcement of that original lineup.

The welterweight quarterfinals begin with Teodor Hristov against Anwar Ouled-Chaib, followed by Jay Overmeer against Antonio Krajinovic, Dmitry Menshikov against Fikri Sabri, and Chico Kwasi against Mohammed Hamdi. The bracket gives concrete opponents to the previously announced Hristov selection and Ouled-Chaib entry.

GLORY currently schedules the Superfight Series for 17:00 GMT and the main card for 19:00 GMT on December 12. Those are session start times, not a promised walkout time for the replacement matchup.