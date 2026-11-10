Spike Carlyle–Jo Miyahara Title Rematch Set For KNOCK OUT 71

Spike Carlyle and Jo Miyahara will fight for the vacant KNOCK OUT-UNLIMITED super middleweight championship at KNOCK OUT 71. The December 30 show in Tokyo also matches super featherweight champion Kazuma Kuramoto against Tang Feng, listed as Tan Phong in Japanese reporting.

The Carlyle–Miyahara pairing revisits their December 2025 contest at the same venue. KNOCK OUT’s official results record Carlyle winning by first-round knockout at 2:21. That earlier meeting was a 77-kilogram non-title bout, rather than a championship match.

The super middleweight title contest is scheduled for three three-minute rounds with an extension round. The super featherweight title listing specifies three three-minute rounds. Both remain upcoming contests, with no outcome or individual starting time established.

A Rematch With A Belt At Stake

Miyahara’s route into the first encounter helps explain the stylistic contrast. In an original written interview published by KNOCK OUT on December 28, 2025, he discussed his karate background and experience competing abroad. He identified Carlyle’s wrestling and ground punches as the main danger.

Miyahara said then that he had practiced defending takedown entries with a strong grappling partner, while acknowledging that preparation alone might not neutralize Carlyle. His stated approach was to land strikes first and respond if the fight became a clinching exchange. Those were his views before the first fight, not fresh remarks about the rematch.

English translation and summary of the official announcement: There will also be a retirement ceremony for Shoji Otani, the promotion announced in a November 10 written post. KNOCK OUT identifies him as its third BLACK lightweight champion. The announcement describes a ceremony at the December 30 event, not another booked fight.

ゴールデンホイヤー × カイジ presents

KNOCK OUT.71 ～K.O CLIMAX 2026～ 🔥大谷翔司 引退記念セレモニー開催！ 第3代KNOCK OUT-BLACKライト級王者

大谷翔司が、12.30 代々木第二で現役生活に幕を下ろす。 数々の激闘を繰り広げ、

KNOCK OUTのリングを沸かせてきた大谷翔司。… pic.twitter.com/uWSWjvO0uS — KNOCK OUT（ノックアウト）公式 (@kb_knockout) November 10, 2026

UNLIMITED is not conventional kickboxing. The promotion’s current rules explanation permits throws, attacks on a downed opponent, ground punches, stomps and soccer kicks, alongside elbows. Joint locks and chokeholds are excluded. A competitor can therefore take an opponent down and keep striking, but cannot pursue a submission finish.

That distinction separates these title bouts from the other two formats on the same card. BLACK rules exclude elbows and throws and use a one-catch, one-attack approach. RED rules are closer to Muay Thai, allowing elbows and clinch knees, but not attacks on a grounded opponent. The rule label matters as much as the weight class when reading the lineup.

Nine Matchups Across Three Rulesets

The remaining announced matches are Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong–Yoshiro Tsuzaki, Seiya Furuki–Shuhei Kumura, Panchan Rina–Lomfon Sor Silalak, Kenichi Takeuchi–Erdene Tomita, Shinjiro–Shota Takezoe, Hayato–Kyosuke Uyama, and Hirotaka Ishiwata–Mao Sumida. The final pairing uses UNLIMITED rules; the others are divided between BLACK and RED.

KNOCK OUT’s separate event announcement confirms Yoyogi National Gymnasium’s second arena as the venue, with doors opening at 1 p.m. and the show starting at 2 p.m. local time. Official advance ticket sales began November 10; general sales are scheduled for November 20.

The show carries the K.O CLIMAX 2026 designation and Golden HoYeah–Kaiji presenting sponsorship. Its published timetable gives the event start, not individual bout times. The current fight listing marks the running order as undetermined, so the two title fights should not yet be described as a confirmed main event and co-main event.