Shiro Withdraws From RISE 55kg World Tournament After Wrist Surgery

Shiro will miss RISE’s 55-kilogram world tournament after a delayed recovery from left-wrist surgery. The promotion confirmed his withdrawal in a November 4 written statement.

Left-wrist recovery remains incomplete

In the statement published by RISE, translated from Japanese, Shiro explained that pain-relieving injections had stopped working. He underwent surgery in late March to shorten his left ulna by a few millimeters, preventing the bones from colliding. He had expected to return this year, but said the bones had not yet united.

He apologized for being unable to enter a tournament he had wanted and expressed hope of returning around spring. That is his estimate, not an announced comeback bout. He also encouraged fans to support the December 20 event.

RISE plans to announce the tournament bracket at an 18:30 Japan-time press conference on November 11. Its written notice also lists world-title matchups involving Kento Haraguchi and Haruto Yasumoto among the planned announcements, without naming their opponents.

RISE also archived its November 4 announcement broadcast.

A former champion missing from the 55kg field

Shiro’s last bout on RISE’s official record was a five-round championship decision against Koki Osaki on March 28 at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo. The finalized result lists Osaki as the unanimous winner, becoming the promotion’s second world bantamweight champion. The scores were 50-46, 50-45 and 49-46, with a Shiro knockdown recorded in round three.

The promotion’s athlete profile identifies Shiro with BeWELL Kickboxing Gym and credits him as its inaugural world bantamweight champion. It also lists a victory in the 2020 RISE DEAD OR ALIVE 55-kilogram tournament, the competition that selected a Tenshin Nasukawa challenger.

That tournament experience puts him among the established names around which RISE has promoted the division. In a July 31 announcement, the organization presented four September bantamweight matchups as selection fights for December’s world tournament. Those pairings included Ryu Hanaoka against Yusei Horimoto, Masahiko Suzuki against Jilou Caalbouri, Tatsuya Ito against Toki Oka, and Masashi Kumura against Takanori Yamada. They were opportunities to advance toward the field, not the final November draw. Those selection bouts were scheduled for the September 19 event at Tokyo’s EBARA WAVE ARENA Ota.

One potential opponent had already made the significance of a Shiro matchup clear. In an official written interview published September 15, Kumura said he wanted to beat both Shiro and Osaki to win the tournament. His preference was a first-round rematch with Shiro in December, although he acknowledged that Ito might instead be his opponent. He specifically wanted revenge with both fighters in full condition, rather than a meeting compromised by injury.

Kumura also explained that preparation for Shiro had been a continuing focus since he began working at TEPPEN. He considered that work useful against other opponents, and named Hanaoka alongside Shiro and Osaki as the three tournament rivals he wanted to face. Those were his ambitions before the September event, not confirmation that any of those December pairings had been booked.

For Shiro, the interruption follows a year that began with wider competitive ambitions. In RISE’s March 18 written interview, before the Osaki title fight, he expressed interest in testing himself against ONE’s leading kickboxers. He nevertheless stressed that he first needed to win the bout in front of him and establish his value through results.