Shimon Hyogo wants his first Krush appearance to introduce NKB’s talent to a different audience. The Japanese bantamweight has outlined the personal significance of facing Ryuki Yasuo in Kobe, explaining that accepting an unfamiliar ruleset is part of his attempt to reach bigger stages.

The matchup is set for December 20 at Krush 196, the evening half of the promotion’s first Kobe doubleheader. K-1 announced the pairing on November 21. It is contracted at 53.5 kilograms for three three-minute rounds, with one extension round available.

Hyogo steps into a promotion he followed as a fan

In a November 22 written post, Hyogo recalled watching Krush before becoming a professional, particularly during Takeru’s championship years. He had continued following the organization without imagining himself competing there. An opportunity in his home prefecture therefore came as a surprise.

His official fighter profile lists the Nishinomiya native as a 30-year-old Tetsu Gym representative with nine wins, 11 losses and three draws. Three of his victories came by knockout. He is ranked third among NKB’s Japanese bantamweights, while his upcoming appearance will be his 24th professional contest.

NKB official Akira Takemura described the booking as the first participation by an NKB fighter in Krush. Hyogo separately wrote that he has been involved with NKB since middle school and wants to demonstrate the organization’s strength, giving the crossover a significance beyond his own debut.

A different ruleset and an experienced opponent

The adjustment has concrete limits. Krush’s published regulations prohibit elbows, catching an opponent’s kicking leg, holding and neck wrestling. Those restrictions remove techniques Hyogo says he has trained and competed with in NKB, changing how he can manage distance and build exchanges.

Legal attacks still include straight punches, hooks, uppercuts, spinning backfists, kicks and knees. The rules also prohibit wrestling or judo throws and joint locks. In an extension round, judges must select a winner rather than return another level score, with that round assessed independently.

At the contracted weight, Krush’s equipment rules specify six-ounce gloves. Rounds are separated by one-minute intervals. If the fight reaches the scorecards, three judges assess it, and at least two must agree on the winner; otherwise, the scheduled extension can determine the outcome.

Yasuo brings a different promotional background. His listed title history includes the DEEP KICK 51-kilogram and RKS bantamweight championships. The Kobe-born 22-year-old represents K-1 Gym Shinsaibashi Team Leopard and has an 11-5 record with six knockout wins. Both men are listed at 165 centimeters and fight orthodox.

Hyogo considers Yasuo among his toughest opponents and acknowledges a short preparation period. After a comprehensive defeat in his previous outing, his larger frustration was failing to trust himself and show his training. He now hopes a win can bring stronger opposition, while retaining ambitions to become NKB champion and eventually compete in RIZIN or ONE. Those remain goals, not announced deals.

The venue is Kobe Art Center’s Art Theater, with doors at 6 p.m. and the evening show starting at 6:30 p.m. local time. The current event listing has not yet announced broadcast information. The card also includes the Krush featherweight tournament final and the Kofukuda brothers’ professional debuts.