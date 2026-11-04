Serkan Ozcaglayan Faces Joshua Akingbade At GLORY 111

Serkan Ozcaglayan will face Joshua Akingbade in a middleweight bout at GLORY 111. The promotion announced the matchup on November 4, adding the former title challenger to its February 6, 2027 event at RTM Stage in Rotterdam.

The booking gives Akingbade a more experienced promotional opponent after his first GLORY appearance in Antwerp. In its written announcement, the organization praised that debut and presented Ozcaglayan as an established test for the newcomer.

Akingbade Moves Beyond His Antwerp Debut

Akingbade defeated Alex Fernandez at GLORY 110 on October 17 at Antwerp’s Lotto Arena. The promotion’s finalized event page records a technical knockout at 3:00 of round two. Its result display identifies Akingbade as the winner; that earlier bout is the competitive background to this new booking, not the February contest itself.

GLORY’s athlete profile lists the 23-year-old with an overall record of 18 wins and one defeat, including 14 knockouts. Within the organization, he has one win, no losses and one knockout. The page lists Ireland and Nigeria under nationality and identifies him by the nickname Bad Boy.

🚨 BREAKING: A MIDDLEWEIGHT CLASH IS ADDED TO #GLORY111 🔥🔥🔥 Former GLORY Title Challenger Serkan Ozcaglayan will face Joshua Akingbade on February 6 in the RTM Stage! Akingbade impressed in his GLORY debut in Antwerp and he steps up in competition to clash with an established… pic.twitter.com/KJAFoD7Nbc — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) November 4, 2026

Ozcaglayan brings a substantially longer GLORY record into the matchup. His official profile shows six victories and six defeats in the promotion, with three of those wins coming by knockout. The 32-year-old is listed in its middleweight division. Those twelve appearances contrast with his opponent’s single completed outing for the organization.

The promotion’s written Antwerp report adds detail to Akingbade’s breakthrough. It credits him with two second-round knockdowns before Fernandez could not continue into the third round, and identifies the Dubliner as the first Irish fighter to win in GLORY. That made his debut a national milestone as well as a successful start with the organization.

A Middleweight Addition To A Featherweight Trilogy Card

The card’s previously announced main event is Miguel Trindade’s featherweight title defense against Berjan Peposhi. Their series stands at one win each. Peposhi won their first meeting at GLORY 90, while Trindade answered at GLORY 106 to advance toward the Last Featherweight Standing final. The February meeting will settle that rivalry with a championship attached.

Trindade became champion by stopping Deniz Demirkapu in the third round at GLORY 110. GLORY’s October 29 written announcement described him as its first Portuguese world champion. Peposhi also competed on that Antwerp card, earning a unanimous decision over Jeremi Monteiro after a head-kick knockdown, according to the same official release.

The current GLORY 111 event listing places Ozcaglayan–Akingbade on the main card beneath the featherweight championship matchup. It labels their contest a middleweight fight, without a title designation. Presale registration is available through the promotion. Further additions will determine how the rest of the Rotterdam lineup takes shape.