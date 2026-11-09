Seri Okubo vs. Jinsei Yoshikawa Set For Vacant Krush Flyweight Title

Seri Okubo and Jinsei Yoshikawa will meet again, this time for the vacant Krush flyweight championship. Their title fight is booked for December 13 at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall, part of a Krush 194 kickboxing lineup announced on November 8.

The opening follows Neigo Katono’s decision to relinquish the belt and concentrate on his K-1 championship. The promotion is selecting its sixth flyweight champion rather than staging a defense. Both challengers have won twice this year, giving their rematch a different competitive setting from the first meeting.

One point separated them on every card

Okubo won their August 23, 2025 tournament quarterfinal at Krush 179 by unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring it 30-29. The original official report describes a competitive three-round contest: Yoshikawa worked low kicks against Okubo’s body attacks, while the eventual winner used knees and front kicks as the exchanges moved into close range. That result advanced Okubo to a semifinal against Ruki Yasuo; it did not make him champion.

The 19-year-old now brings a 5-1 professional record, including one knockout. His official fight history lists a knockout of Kohaku in March followed by an August decision over Kintaro. He represents K-1 Gym Wolf Team Aster and won the 2024 K-1 Koshien tournament at 55 kilograms. His older brother, Rui Okubo, was Krush’s inaugural flyweight champion.

Yoshikawa is 7-2 with six knockouts, fighting out of WIZARD Kickboxing Gym. His two 2026 appearances ended with stoppages of Manato Matsumoto in February and Kohaku in July. He turns 20 on November 28, before this title opportunity. The official profiles list both men as orthodox, with Yoshikawa three centimeters taller at 165 centimeters.

In his own November 8 written announcement, Yoshikawa thanked Okubo for accepting the fight and said he had moved beyond the less-developed version of himself from their first meeting. He intends to demonstrate that improvement in the ring. Those are his expectations for the rematch, not an established change in its outcome.

A second vacant belt and a route to another challenger

Masaki Oishi and Kazuki Matsumoto will contest the vacant super welterweight championship on the same show. Oishi reached last year’s welterweight tournament final before losing to Hiroya Saito, then stopped Yang Hong-chul in the opening round of his September super welterweight debut in South Korea.

Matsumoto moved from lightweight to super welterweight in September 2025. The promotion’s announcement records one win and three defeats since that switch, including assignments against Zhora Akopyan and Roen Panha. His overall record is 7-7-1 with four knockouts, compared with Oishi’s 6-4 and three stoppages.

Takuma Tsukamoto faces Kano Ishida in a welterweight eliminator, with the winner earning a challenge against champion Saito. Ishida’s previously scheduled September title shot became a different matchup after Saito withdrew injured.

Yuta Matsuyama moves up from super featherweight to face Raiki at lightweight. Raiki has won his last two fights, including a July knockout of veteran Naoki Higashimoto.

Shoya and “Daruma” Kenta complete the announced additions with another welterweight matchup.

The announced bouts are scheduled for three three-minute rounds, with one extension round if needed. The official event listing has not yet supplied start times, broadcast arrangements or ticket prices. This is a five-bout announcement, not confirmation that the entire card is complete.