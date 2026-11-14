SENSHI 34 Confirms Heavyweight Draw, Three Superfight Matchups

SENSHI has released the matchups for its December 5 heavyweight Grand Prix in Varna, Bulgaria. The November 12 announcement names the opening eight-man field, two reserve fights and three supporting contests at the Palace of Culture and Sports.

The quarterfinal pairings in the division above 95kg are:

Vasile Amaritiei vs. Nordine Mahieddine; Colin George vs. Francesco Xhaja; Dexter Suisse vs. Nathan Cook; Farès Baignin vs. Cihad Kepenek.

The reserve assignments are Surat Garaev against Daniel Dinev, and Kristjan Ljahh against Sem van der Lans. Amaritiei, Mahieddine, Baignin and Kepenek are all making their SENSHI debuts.

Outside the bracket, Atanas Bozhilov meets Bartolomej Horvath at 75kg, Dragomir Petrov rematches Angelo Volpe at 70kg, and Zhulien Rikov faces Petros de Freitas at 75kg. Those opponent names were absent from the earlier Bulgarian participation announcement.

Petrov And Volpe Meet Without The Tournament Preliminaries

Petrov’s return against Volpe has a specific history. In May at Plovdiv’s Ancient Theatre, the Italian won their tournament final by first-round knockout. Before reaching that meeting, Volpe had outpointed Samo Petje unanimously and Bruno Gazani by split decision. His Bulgarian opponent had taken a split decision over Hirokatsu Miyagi, then needed an extra round to get past Marian Lapusneanu unanimously.

That earlier final came after each man had already competed twice. Their December appointment is instead a standalone supporting bout, separate from the heavyweight elimination rounds. The change in assignment means neither is being asked to repeat that three-fight route on this card.

Cook also has a prior opponent in the heavyweight field, although not opposite him in the opening round. SENSHI’s October written profile records his July 11 promotional debut as a knockout victory over Xhaja, with a Knockout of the Night award presented by Sam Greco. The same profile identifies him as an osteopath outside competition and records his October return to Varna for training with Semmy Schilt and Ernesto Hoost. The profile lists the English heavyweight at two meters tall and 117kg, giving a concrete sense of the size entering a division whose lower threshold is 95kg. No new Cook–Xhaja rematch is announced here.

Two other returning names have relevant results on the May card. Bozhilov outpointed Aaron Slimane unanimously in a 75kg supporting contest, while Dinev beat Benjamin Adegbuyi by unanimous decision above 95kg. The latter’s December placement is a reserve assignment rather than an automatic quarterfinal berth.

The Road Through One Night

The promotion’s original event outline specifies quarterfinals, semifinals and a final on one evening: the champion must win three times. It also lists a third-place contest alongside the reserve fights. Those are distinct parts of the program, so the existence of reserve pairings should not be read as an additional opening-round bracket or a guarantee that a particular athlete will replace someone.

International viewing falls under the SENSHI–DAZN agreement announced in September. That partnership began with SENSHI 33 and explicitly included this December show, offering free-to-view live events in more than 200 markets. The agreement also provides for further SENSHI broadcasts in 2027; it is not limited to the upcoming heavyweight tournament.