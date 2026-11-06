SAHO vs. Mona Kimura Set For K-1’s December 29 Title Card

SAHO will defend her K-1 women’s flyweight championship against unbeaten Mona Kimura on December 29 at Yokohama BUNTAI. The 52-kilogram title fight gives Kimura her first championship opportunity in her sixth professional kickboxing appearance, against a champion seeking a fourth successful defense.

K-1 confirmed the pairing in its Japanese-language announcement on November 6, summarized here in English. Five additional matches for the year-end World MAX event include three championship contests, a heavyweight non-title bout and a 59-kilogram meeting involving featherweight champion Rui Okubo.

A first title challenge against an established champion

The women’s championship match is scheduled for three three-minute rounds, with one extension round available. SAHO enters with a promotion-listed record of 22 wins and two defeats, including one knockout. Kimura has won all five of her appearances, two by knockout.

At 27, the defending champion has already built a sequence of successful title outings. She won the belt against Antonia Prifti in March 2024, then defended against Lara Fernandez in July 2025, Sofia Tsolakidou in February and Laysa Silva in July. K-1 credits her with eight consecutive victories. Kimura’s written reaction expressed confidence in another win.

Kimura, 25, competes from a southpaw stance, while SAHO is orthodox. The official card lists the challenger at 166 centimeters and the champion at 159. Those measurements give the newcomer a seven-centimeter height advantage; they do not establish a reach advantage or predict how the fight will unfold. SAHO’s own post focused on retaining her championship.

Two more belts and Ueda’s return

Two Brazilian champions also received opponents. Heavyweight titleholder Ariel Machado faces unbeaten Russian Maxim Baklanov, whose eight victories include seven knockouts. Machado is attempting a second defense after stopping Claudio Istrate in April, following his championship win over Roel Mannaart last November.

The middleweight championship goes on the line when Dengue Silva meets Suriname’s Jahfaro Gezius. Silva claimed the K-1 belt with an April decision over Alfousseynou Kamara. His challenger represents Mike’s Gym and is listed at 21 wins, 15 by knockout, against six defeats.

Both of those title matches use the same scheduled distance as the women’s contest. They join an already listed lightweight championship meeting between Kiyomitsu Samuel Nagasawa and Kouzi, rather than replacing that earlier announcement. The new batch therefore expands the title programme, not just the supporting bouts.

Mikio Ueda returns to K-1 against Istrate in a separate heavyweight contest. Ueda last appeared for the promotion in September 2023, when he knocked out K-Jee, before continuing his MMA career in RIZIN.

Okubo’s first assignment since winning the featherweight belt is a non-title fight at 59 kilograms against Uzbekistan’s Bobirjon Isroilov. The champion moved up to featherweight earlier this year and stopped Ryudai Ishida in September. His new opponent brings a listed 35-3 record and experience in both striking competition and MMA.

Yokohama schedule and broadcast status

The event timetable gives noon for doors and 2 p.m. for the main programme, both local time in Japan. It also lists the quarterfinals, semifinals and final of an eight-man 70-kilogram tournament on the same programme. Advance tickets range from 7,000 yen to 70,000 yen, with the listing adding 500 yen for same-day purchases. Broadcast arrangements remain unannounced on the official event listing.