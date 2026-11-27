Ryujin Nasukawa will return to RISE against Spain’s Imad Salhi on December 20 at Kanadevia Hall in Tokyo. The promotion added the matchup to its WORLD SERIES 2026 TOKYO Final card in a November 27 announcement. The announcement details below are paraphrased in English from Japanese.

The booking gives the reigning RISE world super flyweight champion another assignment before the end of the year, following his recent appearance for ONE Championship. Salhi represents Voodoo Fight Gym, while Nasukawa continues to compete out of TEAM TEPPEN.

A 56-kilogram superfight, not a title defense

RISE lists the contest at a contracted 56 kilograms over three three-minute rounds, with one possible extension round. It is presented as a SuperFight rather than a defense of Nasukawa’s world championship. The event’s two world-title contests have separate five-round listings.

That championship status follows his September rematch victory over Kazuki Osaki. ONE’s November 18 written feature identifies the win as the occasion on which he captured RISE’s world super flyweight belt, rather than a title obtained in ONE. He had already collected domestic RISE titles in two weight classes.

Salhi has fought for the Japanese promotion before: Masahiko Suzuki stopped him in the second round in August 2023. RISE’s announcement also records a second-round victory over Arashi Sakamoto at ONE Friday Fights in 2024 and a European Muay Thai title win in Spain in October 2025. Those intervening results form the competitive background to his return.

From the Nagai finish to another Tokyo booking

Nasukawa’s 36-second knockout of Raichi Nagai came at ONE SAMURAI 5 on November 18. ONE’s November 24 written report places that strawweight kickboxing bout at EBARA WAVE Arena Ota and records a $50,000 performance bonus. The promotion described body punches preceding the finishing head shots.

In his own November 27 written post, Nasukawa confirmed the year-end booking and said he wanted to finish it without regrets.

RISE WORLD SERIES TOKYO FINAL 年内最後の試合が決まりました

しっかり悔いのないようにやり切りたいと思います 応援よろしくお願いします✌️#RISE pic.twitter.com/aRYivybO6N — 那須川龍心 (@TeppenRyujin) November 27, 2026

His official ONE athlete ledger now contains two wins in two appearances, both by stoppage. The earlier result was a TKO against Thongpoon PK Saenchai at two minutes of round two. That short promotional record is distinct from the longer professional career he brings into the December matchup; it should not be read as his overall record.

In a separate written interview published before the Nagai fight, Nasukawa described an orthodox, close-range approach developed with his father, Hiroyuki. He contrasted it with older brother Tenshin’s southpaw, longer-range game. That account of developing his own style and ambitions provides context for the younger fighter’s work across the two promotions.

The new RISE contract also sits separately from his recent discussion of atomweight and Muay Thai. In ONE’s November 24 written interview, he said he believed he could make atomweight and was interested in trying Muay Thai, while leaving matchmaking to ONE. Those remarks did not announce a booked opponent or establish that he had already competed in the lower division.

He also identified a ONE championship and a boxing world championship among his longer-term ambitions. Neither goal changes the published terms of this return: December’s assignment is a RISE kickboxing matchup, not a newly announced ONE title opportunity or a professional boxing contest.

The official event listing schedules doors to open at 1 p.m. and the main card to begin at 3 p.m. local time. Nasukawa–Salhi appears among the superfights, separately from the show’s 55-kilogram tournament bracket.