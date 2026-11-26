Ryujin Nasukawa is open to trying Muay Thai and says atomweight is within reach. In ONE Championship’s November 24 written interview, the Japanese kickboxer left his next assignment to the promotion rather than announcing a move or a booked opponent.

The remarks followed his 36-second knockout of Raichi Nagai at ONE SAMURAI 5 on November 18 in Tokyo. ONE’s official record lists that as his second promotional victory, after a second-round TKO of Thongpoon PK Saenchai at 2:00.

A Lower Division, And A Different Ruleset

Nasukawa told ONE:

“I haven’t fought at atomweight yet – I can definitely make the weight.”

He suggested a Muay Thai appearance could be interesting, while acknowledging the criticism that follows talk of Nadaka Yoshinari. He hinted at a target without explicitly naming that fighter. Beating the opponents ONE assigns remains his immediate responsibility.

ONE lists atomweight above 105 pounds through 115, with strawweight above 115 through 125. Its event-week process requires athletes to pass hydration testing and make the contracted weight consecutively. Nasukawa’s confidence in making the lower class is therefore an ambition, not evidence that he has already cleared an atomweight weigh-in.

The discipline also matters. ONE Muay Thai permits elbows and legal throws and uses four-ounce gloves. Kickboxers at bantamweight and below wear eight-ounce boxing gloves. Ordinary bouts in either striking sport are three three-minute rounds, while championship contests run five. A hypothetical switch would involve more than a different divisional label.

Nadaka Has Already Explained His Side

The reigning atomweight Muay Thai champion previously addressed the hypothetical pairing in a separate November 18 written interview. Nadaka wanted three to six months of preparation if a kickboxing matchup were officially arranged. He felt both men could develop further and described kickboxing as a less comfortable ruleset for himself. Those qualifications remain distinct from an agreement to fight.

Nadaka’s promotional record includes seven wins without defeat. He won the inaugural atomweight Muay Thai title against Numsurin Chor Ketwina, then defended against Songchainoi Kiatsongrit and Rifdean Masdor. Between those latter defenses, he beat Har Ling Om by unanimous decision in a three-round kickboxing contest. His latest title defense ended by second-round TKO at 0:58.

Remaining at strawweight would mean pursuing a different championship, held by Jonathan Di Bella. The Italian-Canadian regained undisputed status by beating Prajanchai in their October 2025 rematch. His current official ledger also records a five-round decision over Zhang Peimian. ONE has separately announced his next defense against Wang Junguang in Shanghai on December 12.

Nasukawa also described wanting both a ONE belt and a boxing world championship, crediting the experience of being Tenshin’s younger brother with helping him handle a major stage. His earlier account of developing his own style distinguished his orthodox, close-range approach from Tenshin’s southpaw, longer-range game. Neither family ambition nor a possible change of sport establishes his next contract.