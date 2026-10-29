Ryu Ohira Plans First-Round Pressure Against Kakeru Nagano In Krush Title Final

Ryu Ohira intends to attack from the first round against Kakeru Nagano, approaching their Krush bantamweight final as a challenger rather than an equal claimant. His October 29 written interview with the promotion explains the mentality behind Saturday’s meeting of Silver Wolf teammates.

The vacant championship will be decided at Krush 193 on October 31 at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall. The bout is scheduled for three three-minute rounds, with one extension round, and occupies the ninth and penultimate position on the main card. The winner becomes Krush’s tenth bantamweight champion.

Ohira’s respect does not mean a cautious start

In an English translation of the original Japanese interview, Ohira described his personal framing:

“To me, Kakeru is the champion and I am the challenger.”

He credited Daiguji’s coaching after his move to Tokyo with improving his offense, particularly against Keito Ishigo. Despite earlier criticism of Nagano’s entertainment value, he praised his distance, accuracy and power. They have eaten together, and Ohira has learned from Nagano; he did not specify whether their mutual familiarity makes Nagano awkward to face.

The official records show different routes to this stage. Ohira enters at 8-5 with four knockout victories, while Nagano is 11-2 without a knockout win. Both use an orthodox stance and compete at 53 kilograms. Ohira is listed at 166 centimeters, three centimeters taller than his opponent. At 21, he is also a year younger than the 22-year-old Nagano.

Ohira’s recorded tournament progression includes Nagi Matsuya on January 25, Takeru Itabashi on March 28 and Ishigo on July 20. The first two entries are knockout wins; the semifinal went to a decision. The promotion’s full Ishigo bout below is archive tournament footage, not a recording of the new written interview or action from the upcoming final.

Nagano’s bracket included decision victories over Riki Hayata in March and Toranosuke Higashi in July. His own newly published plan for the final centers on drawing mistakes from Ohira rather than matching power with power.

A title opportunity shared by the gym

Ohira expected Nagano to reach the opposite final and wanted this rivalry tested. He hopes friendship resumes afterward. Separate sessions have placed the greatest burden on their trainer, he said. After a month focused on the belt, he sees mental resolve as decisive and wants to repay growing support. Other ambitions remain unspecified until he wins.

His October 25 training update separately reported that the hard preparation was finished and fatigue was subsiding. The original post appears below.

He also wants Silver Wolf to leave with two belts, including Kenshin Kodama’s. The main event gives Kodama a shot at Tatsuya Oiwa’s lightweight championship at 62.5 kilograms. Oiwa represents team VASILEUS, while Kodama comes from the same K-1 Gym Sangenjaya Silver Wolf team as the bantamweight finalists.

The event’s published timetable lists doors at 5 p.m., preliminary bouts at 5:15 p.m. and the main card at 6 p.m., all Japan time. A separate October 27 broadcast notice confirms complete live ABEMA coverage from 5:15 p.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday. The card also includes Yuya Miyake against Kosei Sekiguchi immediately before the championship doubleheader.