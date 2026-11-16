Ryu Hanaoka Draws Akram Ouchibi For RISE 55kg Tournament

Ryu Hanaoka’s next assignment at bantamweight is a December 20 meeting with Morocco’s Akram Ouchibi. The pair will contest an opening-round match in the RISE WORLD SERIES 55-kilogram tournament at Kanadevia Hall in Tokyo, following the promotion’s November 11 card announcement.

Their scheduled distance is three three-minute rounds, with one extension round available. RISE lists Hanaoka as its second-ranked bantamweight, a former super-flyweight champion and an ISKA world bantamweight titleholder. Ouchibi represents Sordech Damrong; this is a tournament booking, not an announced defense of either man’s existing belt.

Reach and technique shape the opening assignment

There is a pronounced difference in the dimensions published for the two competitors. RISE’s announcement lists Ouchibi at 170 centimeters tall with a 175-centimeter reach. The promotion identifies him as a Patong Stadium 122-pound champion and highlights the athleticism behind his jumping attacks in RWS competition.

Hanaoka’s official athlete page lists him at 160 centimeters, with an orthodox stance and a spinning back kick as his favored technique. He fights out of Hashimoto Dojo in Japan. His listed hometown is Akishima in Tokyo, and he turns 23 on November 30, before this tournament begins.

In his own November 12 Japanese-language announcement, Hanaoka characterized Ouchibi as a powerful, physically gifted opponent. In English paraphrase, he said he intended to stop him on the way to winning the tournament, and asked supporters to attend. That was a statement of ambition, not a prediction endorsed by the promotion.

Hanaoka corrects the karate premise

At the accompanying press conference, Hanaoka said he had watched his opponent’s bouts and respected the force of both his punches and kicks. In the Japanese answers published by RISE, he cited two consecutive technical awards and argued that his own skill could keep those attacks from landing. He acknowledged a recent difficult spell while maintaining that he was improving.

Asked about the exposure available against a widely followed opponent, Hanaoka said a knockout could help him attract that audience. He also qualified the attention surrounding the matchup: Ouchibi is a Muay Thai competitor, and Hanaoka was not certain a kickboxing appearance would generate the same response.

Another question incorrectly described Hanaoka as coming from karate. He corrected that premise, identifying his background as Muay Thai. His experience at Hashimoto Dojo nevertheless allowed him to use karate-like techniques, he explained, citing turning kicks, backfists and flying knees. He expected a varied, intense and entertaining contest rather than a simple contest of power.

A new bracket after the move from 53 kilograms

The weight-class move gives Hanaoka’s recent results particular relevance. He won the RISE super-flyweight championship in December 2024 by beating Jin Mandokoro in their third meeting, then relinquished that belt in 2026 to concentrate on bantamweight. This July, he defeated Djillali Kharroubi at RISE 200 for the ISKA world title; a September win over Yusei Horimoto followed.

The vacant domestic belt has since changed hands: Mandokoro won the RISE 203 championship match against Riku Kazushima. Hanaoka is pursuing a different competition here, with Koki Osaki–Masashi Kumura and Masahiko Suzuki–Jarunsuk among the other announced first-round pairings.

The event listing gives a 1 p.m. doors-open time and a planned 3 p.m. main-program start in Tokyo. Neither is an individual ring-walk time for Hanaoka and Ouchibi. General ticket sales are scheduled for November 21, following the November 13 advance-sales opening.