Rui Okubo Sets Four-Division K-1 Ambition During Governor Visit

Rui Okubo has set his sights on becoming a champion in four K-1 weight divisions. The reigning featherweight titleholder outlined that ambition during a November 4 visit to Tochigi Governor Tomikazu Fukuda, according to the promotion’s written account of their meeting.

Accompanied by M-1 Sports Media’s president, he returned to the prefectural government to report his championship victory. It was his second such visit, following an appearance before the 2024 tournament at 55 kilograms. This time, he arrived with the featherweight belt already secured.

Fukuda congratulated him and asked about his plans. The governor raised the possibility of a long series of title defenses rather than moving on to new challenges; the fighter chose the latter. K-1’s report does not name the other three divisions or set out a timetable for pursuing them.

A Message To His Home Prefecture

In his own Japanese-language post that day, Okubo described the encouragement he received and said he wanted to contribute to Tochigi through combat sports. He presented himself both as a resident of the prefecture and as an athlete representing it, placing that local connection alongside his competitive ambitions.

He also confirmed that he had told the governor about the four-division goal. His message framed it as a dream he would continue working toward, with results as the means of giving people in his home prefecture hope. It was a statement of intent, not an announcement of a contracted title fight.

The promotion separately reported that he hopes to compete at K-1 WORLD MAX on December 29 at Yokohama BUNTAI in Kanagawa. It explicitly left his participation and possible opponent unresolved. Nothing in the visit report confirms that he will defend his present belt or immediately challenge in another division.

The Championships Behind The Ambition

At 22, the Utsunomiya native is listed by K-1 as its eighth featherweight champion and the inaugural Krush flyweight champion. Those are championships in different promotional series; the Krush achievement should not be mistaken for proof that he has already won multiple K-1 divisional belts.

His official profile records a runner-up finish in the 2024 K-1 WORLD MAX tournament at 55 kilograms. He defeated Masashi Kumura in the semifinal before losing to Akihiro Kaneko in the final. That earlier campaign gives the new ambition a competitive reference point beyond the ceremonial visit.

The featherweight breakthrough came on September 12 against Ryota Ishida at Tokyo’s Yoyogi National Gymnasium Second Gymnasium. K-1’s official result records a third-round knockout at 1:25. The official fight report describes a counter left hook ending the contest after Ishida looked for a left uppercut.

The athlete listing also shows an April decision against Takashi Niimi and a February meeting with Kaneko recorded without a winner. These entries precede the successful featherweight challenge; they are existing career context rather than newly announced contests or evidence of an additional championship.