Rui Nojima Disqualified After 2.25kg Miss At KNOCK OUT 70

Rui Nojima has been disqualified from KNOCK OUT 70 after missing the contracted weight by 2.25 kilograms. The promotion confirmed on November 14 that his scheduled fight with Chanmin Fujihashi was canceled. Fujihashi will instead face Yamato on November 15 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

The official weigh-in report recorded Nojima at 67.25kg against a 65kg limit. Fujihashi weighed 64.8kg. The figures explain the size of the miss: Nojima was above the allowance by more than two kilograms, rather than narrowly failing to make the contracted mark.

KNOCK OUT said an excess of at least 2kg brings a three-point penalty equivalent to disqualification. The organizer apologized to fans and those involved before announcing a replacement agreement. Both sides accepted a new contract requiring a weight below 67kg; Yamato passed the promotion-supervised check at 66.9kg.

Yamato steps in under a revised weight agreement

The published UNLIMITED rulebook makes a distinction between that situation and smaller misses. A contest may proceed with an overweight athlete only when the excess is less than 2kg and the opponent agrees. It specifies deductions of one point for a miss below 1kg and two points for one below 2kg. The regulations also allow officials to approve catchweight matches when competitive fairness and safety requirements are met.

The revised third bout remains a KNOCK OUT-UNLIMITED contest over three rounds of three minutes. The change is an opponent replacement and a different weight agreement, not permission for Nojima to compete despite the disqualification.

Yamato represents Wajutsu Keishukai HEARTS. His official promotional profile lists a southpaw stance, a height of 168 centimeters and a kickboxing record of two wins from two appearances. The replacement is from Kisarazu in Chiba. His profile does not provide individual bout results, so that record does not establish how either victory was earned.

Nojima’s planned debut ends at the scale

The disqualification interrupts a planned promotional debut. In a written interview published November 12, Nojima explained that he had applied to compete after developing an interest in UNLIMITED. In English paraphrase of the Japanese interview, he wanted to use his striking background while avoiding the submission aspect that concerned him about MMA.

Nojima described a background in full-contact karate before starting kickboxing in his second year of junior high school. He had competed in RISE and appeared in BreakingDown. Before the weight issue, he had predicted an early finish against Fujihashi and wanted to make an impact despite appearing in the earlier part of the card.

UNLIMITED permits strikes against grounded opponents, including ground-and-pound, along with throws, stomps and soccer kicks. Joint locks and chokes are excluded. That separates the format from both conventional kickboxing and submission-based exchanges in MMA.

For Fujihashi, the opponent changes but his return remains on the schedule. His November 12 written interview described approximately a year away from KNOCK OUT competition. He said he had increased training and reduced social commitments while preparing for the comeback.

The updated event page now lists Fujihashi against Yamato, rather than Nojima. Minoru Kimura versus Ryuji Takashio remains the main event. The card also includes Chadd Collins against Kyohei Furumura, alongside Juri Umaki’s promotional debut against Gongphiphop Weerasakreck.