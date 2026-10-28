RISE 203 Bout Order Puts Mandokoro-Kazushima Title Rematch On Top

Jin Mandokoro and Riku Kazushima will close RISE 203 after the promotion confirmed its November 8 running order on October 28. Their rematch for the vacant super flyweight championship tops an 11-bout kickboxing card at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall.

The headliners were originally announced on October 2, rather than newly booked this week. Mandokoro enters as the division’s top-ranked contender; Kazushima is second. The winner becomes RISE’s fifth domestic champion at 53 kilograms. Their first meeting in Nagoya in May 2025 ended in a split-decision victory for Mandokoro.

That domestic belt is separate from the world championship Ryujin Nasukawa won against Kazuki Osaki. RISE’s champion register records Nasukawa’s domestic reign ending in September, while its current event announcement identifies the November contest as a championship-deciding fight, not a defense by either participant.

A Longer Rematch After Different Recent Results

Mandokoro’s official profile lists 24 wins, 14 losses and one no-contest, including nine knockouts. It also identifies an orthodox stance and a height of 163 centimeters, putting him just one centimeter shorter than his southpaw opponent according to their official measurements. His latest appearance was a September decision defeat against Arsen Soiyrkas in Thailand. The Osaka fighter previously won RISE’s NEW WARRIORS super flyweight tournament, but that tournament honor is not the vacant championship now being contested.

Kazushima brings a former RISE flyweight champion’s credentials to the higher division. His promotion-listed record is 16-5-2 with eight knockouts. The Oikawa Dojo southpaw most recently stopped Kaito Hasegawa in the second round at RISE 201 in August, giving him a completed win before this return meeting.

In an October 28 written training update, Mandokoro described being in the last, hardest week of intensive preparation. He said he was separating training from downtime successfully and felt physically and mentally well, with the aim of maintaining that condition through the fight.

今1番きつい追い込みラスト週やけど、練習とオフの時をしっかり分けれて、体もメンタルもコンディションバッチリ めちゃくちゃいい状態。

このまま試合に持ってくぞ✌️🤩 そうさせてもらえてる環境に感謝🙏 — 政所 仁 (@jintan2525m) October 28, 2026

Kazushima’s October 26 written response took a simpler position: results, rather than talk, would provide his proof. That was his own assessment of the task, not a prediction from the promotion.

Two Women’s Bouts Precede The Championship Fight

Haruka Shimada, the unbeaten RISE QUEEN atomweight champion, meets ISKA world champion MARI in a three-round, 46-kilogram SuperFight. RISE lists Shimada at 7-0. Although both women hold championships, this pairing is advertised as a single SuperFight, not a unification bout or a defense of Shimada’s belt.

Phayahong Banchamek faces Mina Hayashi directly before them at 49 kilograms. The Thai fighter has held K-1 atomweight and Rajadamnern women’s minimumweight honors. RISE’s October 28 preview highlights Hayashi’s southpaw stance and previous volleyball background as she approaches the more internationally established opponent.

Opening Eight Bouts, In Running Order

Sora Koike vs. Shiryu Minamihara — 51.5 kg Honoka Kobayashi vs. Ran Iwamoto — 46 kg SAIGO vs. Yuga Hoshi — 57.5 kg Teppei Wada vs. Hirotaka Kaneda — 67.5 kg Genki Morimoto vs. Yuya Kubota — 65 kg Sumiya Ito vs. Taichi Nomura — 65 kg Panuwat TGT vs. Ryuto — 60 kg Kiyoto Takahashi vs. Shota Okudaira — 62.5 kg

The main event is scheduled for five three-minute rounds with a possible extra round. The other bouts are three-round contests; the published listing allows an extra round in each except the opener.

Doors are scheduled to open at 5 p.m. Japan time, with the first fight at 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, November 8. RISE names ABEMA in the event’s broadcast and video-production information.