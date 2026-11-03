Riku Kazushima Accuses RISE, ABEMA Of Favoring Jin Mandokoro

Riku Kazushima believes RISE and ABEMA would prefer Jin Mandokoro to win their title rematch. In RISE’s November 3 written interview, translated from Japanese, he cited differing behind-the-scenes coverage. That is his allegation, not independently established evidence of favoritism or judging misconduct.

Kazushima intends to raise complaints individually if he wins, though he acknowledged excitement could disrupt that plan. He views attracting attention as part of his work, describing his outspoken identity as genuine rather than manufactured. He thinks winning would force RISE to consider his criticisms, while another defeat would undo the progress that put him in position for this opportunity.

His preparation included solo running and self-directed conditioning to test mental discipline. He respects Mandokoro’s composure and commitment to his style, and believes physical training has better adapted him to super flyweight after their first meeting.

A world-title challenge interests him, but he regards Mandokoro as too difficult to overlook. He expects roughly 110–120 supporters, mostly traveling from Osaka, and wants to repay their expense and commitment by winning.

The Stakes Of The Korakuen Hall Rematch

Their November 8 rematch closes RISE 203 at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall. The official event listing identifies a vacant domestic super flyweight championship at 53 kilograms, not a defense by either participant. Five three-minute rounds and one possible extra round are scheduled. Mandokoro is ranked first and Kazushima second, with the winner becoming the fifth holder of that championship. Doors open at 5 p.m. Japan time and the first fight is scheduled for 5:15 p.m.; ABEMA appears in the event’s broadcast and video-production information.

Two Weight Classes, Two Different Championships

The Oikawa Dojo fighter has already held RISE’s flyweight championship, making this an attempt to win honors at a second weight rather than a first championship appearance. His official record lists 16 victories, five defeats and two draws, including eight knockout wins. His August meeting with Kaito Hasegawa ended by second-round knockout at RISE 201. The promotion identifies Kazushima as a southpaw standing 164 centimeters tall; Mandokoro is an orthodox fighter listed at 163 centimeters.

The domestic title should not be confused with RISE’s world super flyweight championship. The promotion’s champions register identifies Ryujin Nasukawa as the world titleholder at the same 53-kilogram limit, while recording his domestic reign as ending in September. Kazushima’s stated interest in that world belt therefore concerns a separate championship. The November 8 listing names no subsequent world-title challenger: his immediate assignment remains the domestic championship bout, not a confirmed meeting with Nasukawa.