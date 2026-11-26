Riki Soda and KING Takeshi will meet again at Krush 196 on December 20, returning to a pairing Soda won earlier this year. The bantamweights have been added to the evening show at Kobe Art Center’s Art Theater, with three three-minute rounds and one extension round available.

Krush confirmed the rematch in its November 25 announcement. It is separate from their February encounter in Osaka, which formed part of the promotion’s bantamweight championship tournament. The new listing does not describe their December meeting as a title fight or a continuation of that bracket.

The first decision left Soda dissatisfied with his performance

The official Krush 186 result records Soda winning unanimously on February 1 at Edion Arena Osaka. The judges scored the first-round tournament contest 30-29, 30-28 and 30-29. All three favored the TEAM3K fighter, although two cards separated the men by only one point.

Krush’s written report of the first fight describes KING pressing forward behind his guard while Soda looked to connect with straight combinations. KING landed a counter left in the opening round and continued attacking at close range in the second. Soda answered with counters and knees during their final-round exchanges, with both men still trading at the bell. That account gives the return meeting a specific tactical backdrop: Soda already has a decision over KING, but the veteran’s pressure remained a factor across the distance.

His own later assessment was more reserved than the result alone suggests. In an original written interview published by Krush on March 25, Soda identified winning as the main positive from the KING bout. In English paraphrase of his Japanese answer, he felt he had been drawn into his opponent’s pace and wanted to do a better job of establishing his own rhythm.

Those remarks were made before a different fight, against Sho Nagano in the tournament quarterfinals. They are historical context for the rematch, not a newly issued promise about December. No current prediction or new interview quotation has been attributed to either man.

The returning opponents are both southpaws but bring different levels of experience. Soda is 20 and represents TEAM3K. His current promotional profile lists nine wins and four losses, with two knockout victories. He has held the KPKB bantamweight title and was runner-up in the 60-kilogram division at K-1 Koshien in 2022.

KING, 40, represents ROYAL KINGS. His official profile lists 26 victories, 17 defeats and two draws, including five knockout wins. His title history includes the DEEP KICK 53-kilogram championship, an MA Japan bantamweight championship and the inaugural KOS super-bantamweight belt.

The rematch joins the evening Kobe card

The newly confirmed bout sits on the same program as Jinku Oda’s meeting with Yuta Arao. The event also includes the Haruto Matsumoto–Raita Hashimoto featherweight title final and the Kofukuda brothers’ professional debuts.

Krush 196 is the evening half of the promotion’s Kobe doubleheader, distinct from the afternoon Krush 195 card. Doors are scheduled to open at 6 p.m., followed by the first fight at 6:30 p.m. Japan time. The official event page had not confirmed a broadcast schedule when checked.