Rémi Parra is among the international entrants in Byon Combat’s World Grand Prix, scheduled for December 12 at Indonesia Arena in Jakarta. The French fighter occupies a wildcard place in the promotion’s lightweight tournament, with Aaron Clarke of Ireland listed as his quarterfinal opponent.

Byon announced the field in an October 23 Instagram post. Its current official bracket and ticketing page identify the competitors, while broadcaster Vidio published viewing information on November 19. The tournament announcement therefore predates this week’s coverage; it is not a newly signed November matchup.

The event brings together 16 athletes across two eight-fighter competitions. Byon calls its 61-kilogram division lightweight and its 67-kilogram division welterweight. Each bracket will produce a separate world champion under the promotion’s kickstriking format.

Parra’s Place In The Lightweight Draw

The lightweight bracket separates its Southeast Asian and rest-of-world sections. Malaysia’s Putra Abdullah, identified by Byon as its Asian champion, opens against Indonesia’s Nelson Julianto. The other Southeast Asian quarterfinal pairs Umarusman with Rachmat Gozali.

On the opposite side, France’s Meven Jourdain faces Turkey’s Ömer Çavgin. Their winner feeds into the same semifinal as the Parra–Clarke pairing. That places both French entrants on one side of the draw rather than giving them routes to meet in the final.

Quarterfinal places are assigned, but the semifinal and final positions remain unfilled on the official bracket. Those slots depend on the earlier fights; none of the entrants has yet advanced through this December competition.

The Welterweight Field Has Its Own Championship Path

At 67 kilograms, Malaysian Asian champion Ammarul Shafiq draws compatriot Ahmad Nor Iman in the official website’s Southeast Asian section. Indonesia’s Aditya Armadani and Haris Sofyan complete that side of the draw.

The rest-of-world quarterfinals pair Iran’s Sajad Sattari with fellow Iranian Bashir Mazreavi, and Azerbaijan’s Amin Guliyev with Turkey’s Yusuf Polat. Sattari is the wildcard selection in this division. The two winners from those matches are positioned to contest the other welterweight semifinal.

The roster spans Malaysia, Indonesia, France, Ireland, Turkey, Iran and Azerbaijan. Vidio identifies four Indonesian representatives, with two in each weight division.

The published sources differ on two names: the ticketing roster uses Umar Al Matin and Iman Rakib where the live bracket uses Umarusman and Ahmad Nor Iman. The reviewed material does not explain those naming differences; they are not treated here as verified aliases.

Both competitions use quarterfinals, semifinals and a final on the same day. Consequently, an eventual champion must win three fights, not merely the opening matchup. Two complete eight-person elimination brackets account for 14 scheduled contests in total, with one title awarded at the end of each competition.

Vidio Lists The December Broadcast

Vidio’s November 19 announcement says the event will be available through pay-per-view with 4K coverage. It lists starting package prices of Rp99,000 in Indonesia, RM27.90 in Malaysia and US$10 for other countries. These are the broadcaster’s advertised offers, not a guarantee of identical access or pricing in every territory.

The promotion’s current website lists December 12 at 19:00 WIB, which corresponds to noon UTC. Vidio cautions that schedules and content availability can change according to rights policies. The announced date, venue and tournament structure are confirmed independently of any future result, withdrawal or replacement.