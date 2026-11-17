Rei Sugiwaka will replace Ouyang Feng against Koya Saito at K-1 Revenge II on November 23, with the bout changed to a 76kg contract. K-1 announced the switch Tuesday after Feng withdrew because of a left-knee joint injury.

The promotion said Feng received a diagnosis on November 16 calling for two weeks of recovery and requested removal from the show. That estimate explains his withdrawal from the Tokyo card; it is not an announced date for his next fight or confirmation that he has been cleared to compete.

Why The Replacement Is At 76kg

K-1 said Sugiwaka ordinarily competes at super-welterweight, whose limit is 70kg. With approximately one week to prepare and make weight, the organizing committee consulted both sides and agreed to stage the replacement contest at 76kg. The change is therefore part of the short-notice arrangement, not a claim that either fighter has permanently moved divisions.

The new booking is scheduled for three three-minute rounds, with one possible extension round. It is not advertised as a title defense. Saito keeps his place on the event rather than losing his appearance when his original opponent withdrew.

Sugiwaka Steps Into A More Experienced Opponent

The revised matchup pairs two orthodox fighters with different levels of professional experience. K-1 lists Sugiwaka at seven wins and two defeats, including two knockout victories. The 21-year-old represents WIZARD Kickboxing Gym and comes from Uji in Kyoto Prefecture.

Saito, 26, has twelve wins and two defeats, with seven victories by knockout. His official honors include being the eleventh Krush welterweight champion. He represents K-1 Gym Kawaguchi Blue Dragon and is from Ishinomaki in Miyagi Prefecture. Those credentials describe his background; the replacement announcement does not put that championship at stake.

The promotion’s measurements give Saito a seven-centimeter height advantage, at 187cm to Sugiwaka’s 180cm. These are published profile figures, not results from the upcoming weigh-in. The higher contract weight likewise should not be confused with either man’s measured weight on the scale.

There is also a small discrepancy in how quickly the site’s pages have caught up. Saito’s individual fight-history page still names Feng as his upcoming opponent, while Sugiwaka’s page and the event’s current eighth-bout listing identify the replacement. The dated withdrawal notice and updated card establish the operative booking.

The November 23 Schedule In Tokyo

Korakuen Hall hosts the show, with doors scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and the main competition beginning at 6 p.m. Japan time. Those times correspond to 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. UTC. The listed ABEMA broadcast begins at 5:30 p.m. locally, before the advertised main-card start.

The revised contest sits ahead of Darryl Verdonk against Kim Hyun Jun in the nine-bout lineup. Shu Inagaki’s meeting with Alassane Kamara is listed immediately before it. The change concerns Saito’s opponent and their agreed weight; it does not cancel the event or those other advertised contests.

For overseas viewers, the event page lists ABEMA Live in markets including the United States, Canada, Britain, Australia and New Zealand. UdarTV covers Russia and several neighboring countries, while StreamTicket is the listed pay-per-view option for territories outside the specified services. Availability therefore depends on location rather than a single worldwide link.