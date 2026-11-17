Raichi Nagai sees Ryujin Nasukawa’s reputation as a reason to embrace their meeting, not shrink from it. In statements published by ONE Championship on November 17, the teenage newcomer said an upset would carry unusual significance because his opponent is already established while he is still making his name.

The NJKF bantamweight champion faces Nasukawa in the strawweight kickboxing co-main event at ONE SAMURAI 5 in Tokyo on November 18. His latest remarks explain how he views the assignment after replacing the injured Elmehdi El Jamari, rather than announcing another opponent change.

A Call-Up Within Days Of Winning His Belt

ONE’s written account says Nagai received the opportunity three days after taking his domestic title on November 1. He acknowledged Nasukawa’s ability as well as his recognition, but argued that the difference in their profiles leaves him with little to lose. The promotion describes his speed and willingness to exchange punches as features of his approach to the more established striker.

Nagai told ONE:

“There is no bigger opportunity than this. I’m going to seize it, turn everything upside down, and change everything.”

The NJKF’s finalized results confirm the championship win behind that call-up. Representing VALLELY, Nagai stopped defending champion Toshihiro Yamakawa at 1:19 of round three at Korakuen Hall. He entered that scheduled five-round contest as the organization’s top-ranked bantamweight contender.

He had earned the title opportunity by stopping Takanori Nakajima in a September 12 eliminator. That official result gives the finish as 1:30 of the opening round. The accompanying NJKF profile identifies him as an orthodox fighter from Tokyo’s Toshima ward, born January 14, 2008.

The Experience Gap Behind Nagai’s Challenge

ONE lists Nagai at 18 and Nasukawa at 20. Its promotional records show no completed ONE bout for the newcomer, while Nasukawa has a second-round TKO of Thongpoon PK Saenchai, with the finish recorded at 2:00. Their experience in the organization is therefore different even though both are young Japanese strikers.

RISE’s own record adds the achievement that makes Nasukawa a particularly consequential opponent: he defeated Kazuki Osaki after an extra round on September 19 at this same Tokyo venue. That victory secured the RISE world super flyweight championship. Wednesday’s ONE listing is a kickboxing contest, not a defense of Nagai’s NJKF belt.

The event takes place at EBARA WAVE Arena Ota, headlined by Joshua Pacio’s strawweight MMA title defense against Keito Yamakita. ONE’s viewing guide lists a 5:30 p.m. Japan time start, U-NEXT coverage in Japan and an international Inner Circle subscription stream, subject to geographic restrictions. Its free YouTube and Facebook coverage is limited to the first two matches.