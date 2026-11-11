Raichi Nagai Replaces Elmehdi El Jamari Against Ryujin Nasukawa At ONE SAMURAI 5

Ryujin Nasukawa has a new opponent for his second ONE Championship appearance. Raichi Nagai will replace the injured Elmehdi El Jamari in their strawweight kickboxing contest at ONE SAMURAI 5 on November 18, the promotion announced Wednesday.

ONE identified Nagai as the newly crowned NJKF bantamweight champion. It did not disclose the nature of El Jamari’s injury or provide a recovery timetable. The replacement announcement specifies kickboxing rules but does not announce any title stakes for the bout.

A Title Win Ten Days Before The Call-Up Announcement

The change brings a recent title winner into the Tokyo card. NJKF’s official Japanese-language results, translated here into English, confirm that Nagai defeated Toshihiro Yamakawa at NJKF×CHALLENGER 15 on November 1 at Korakuen Hall. The bantamweight championship contest ended by TKO at 1:19 of the third round. Nagai represented VALLELY and entered as the organization’s No. 1 contender; Yamakawa held the belt.

Yoshinori Ihara’s original ringside report describes Nagai using movement to manage Yamakawa’s pressure, scoring a first-round knockdown with a straight right. After the champion landed his own right hand and knees in the third, the challenger answered with the counter right that brought the stoppage. The account also identifies Nagai as the event’s MVP, adding context to ONE’s choice of a replacement.

His route to that opportunity had included a quick eliminator win. NJKF’s September 12 record lists a first-round TKO of Takanori Nakajima at 1:30, also at Korakuen Hall. The accompanying fighter information identifies Nagai as an orthodox competitor from Tokyo’s Toshima ward, born January 14, 2008. He is therefore 18 heading into this replacement assignment, rather than an established veteran arriving after a long championship reign.

That same September profile lists him at 170 centimeters. ONE lists Nasukawa at 165 centimeters, giving the incoming opponent a five-centimeter advantage on those published measurements. These are the organizations’ respective profile figures, not measurements taken at a shared weigh-in.

BREAKING 🚨 Japanese sensation Ryujin Nasukawa will now face newly crowned NJKF Bantamweight Champion Raichi Nagai, who steps in for the injured Elmehdi El Jamari, in a strawweight kickboxing showdown at ONE SAMURAI 5 on November 18! 🇯🇵 Who are you backing? 👀 @TeppenRyujin… pic.twitter.com/vxdIExaLt8 — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 11, 2026

Nasukawa Returns To A Familiar Tokyo Venue

Nasukawa, 20, trains with Team Teppen. His ONE record currently contains one completed bout: a second-round TKO of Thongpoon PK Saenchai at ONE Friday Fights 163 and The Inner Circle 23. The official record gives the finish as 2:00 of round two. November’s assignment is consequently a chance to build on that winning promotional start against a different opponent from the one originally booked.

His experience outside ONE is broader. RISE’s official athlete page lists him as its second world super flyweight champion, fourth domestic super flyweight champion and third flyweight champion, as well as an ISKA K-1 rules world strawweight champion. Its record includes a September 19 extra-round decision over Kazuki Osaki at the same Tokyo arena hosting ONE SAMURAI 5. The return therefore follows a title-winning appearance at that venue, not his first visit there.

The November 18 show takes place at EBARA WAVE Arena Ota. Its headline attraction remains Joshua Pacio’s ONE strawweight MMA title defense against Keito Yamakita. Other announced contests include Tatsumitsu Wada against Jarred Brooks in MMA and Masashi Kumura against Ellis Badr Barboza in strawweight kickboxing. Those separate matchups explain the mixed-discipline card; Nagai and Nasukawa are scheduled under striking rules. ONE’s replacement post lists a 5:30 p.m. Japan time start and U-NEXT coverage in Japan.