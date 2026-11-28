KNOCK OUT has suspended Panchan Rina indefinitely after receiving a report that she had been arrested on suspicion of causing bodily injury. The promotion announced the decision on November 27, saying it was still establishing the facts and would make further decisions under her contract once that process was complete.

The 32-year-old kickboxer, whose real name is Rina Okamoto, was arrested by Tokyo’s Mitaka police, according to a Kyodo report carried by Nikkan Sports. The report concerns an alleged assault on a man in his twenties at her home in Mitaka on the night of November 26. An arrest on suspicion of an offense is not a conviction.

KNOCK OUT makes the suspension indefinite

The following is an English summary of the promotion’s Japanese statement. KNOCK OUT said Rina appears at its events under a freelance contract and that it had received notice of her arrest early that morning. It did not announce a completed disciplinary investigation or a permanent termination of her contract.

The organization said it would not tolerate violence, pledged work on preventing recurrence through measures including compliance education, and apologized to the person affected. It also apologized to supporters, sponsors and other parties for the concern caused, promising updates if further facts or developments emerged. No date for lifting the suspension was supplied.

Police report concerns an alleged incident in Mitaka

The written Kyodo account says she is suspected of straddling the man, striking his face and kicking his body, allegedly causing injuries expected to take two weeks to heal. It attributes information about a possible relationship dispute to investigative sources. Those descriptions remain allegations from the reporting, not an independent medical assessment or a court finding.

The same account says an emergency call reporting an argument between the pair on November 26 brought the matter to police attention. It does not establish a final prosecution decision or the outcome of any criminal case.

Rina had been announced for the December 30 card

KNOCK OUT’s November 11 card announcement paired Rina with Thailand’s Lomfon Sor Silalak for its December 30 show at Yoyogi National Gymnasium No. 2 in Tokyo. The indefinite suspension puts that scheduled appearance in question; the November 27 statement does not name a replacement opponent or set out a revised matchup.

The promotion’s official profile identifies Rina as a former BLACK-rules champion at both atomweight and minimumweight, as well as a former REBELS-BLACK 46-kilogram champion. Born on March 17, 1994, she comes from Toyonaka in Osaka and is listed at 165 centimeters tall. Her profile places her at light flyweight, lists her weight as 48 kilograms and identifies an orthodox stance. These are her promotional career credentials, separate from the current allegation.

The year-end event had already announced Spike Carlyle’s title rematch with Jo Miyahara. That is a separate bout, not an alternative assignment for Rina.

Its later additions include Carlos Mota against Sentoin No. 1 under UNLIMITED rules and Leona Pettas against Fumiya Osawa, whose weight and rules remained under discussion in the November 26 report. Those distinct listings provide context for the event Rina had been due to join, not evidence of any decision in her case.