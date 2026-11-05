Neigo Katono Vacates Krush Flyweight Title To Focus On K-1 Belt

Neigo Katono has relinquished the Krush flyweight championship to concentrate on competing as K-1’s bantamweight champion. The promotion announced the decision on November 5, making the vacancy effective immediately rather than setting a future date for him to give up the belt.

Krush said its fifth flyweight champion is moving up in weight and focusing on his K-1 commitments. It plans to choose a successor either through a tournament involving leading contenders or a vacant-title match. The notice does not identify participants, a date or a venue for that process.

The announcement therefore leaves two separate competitive paths: Katono’s future is in the heavier division, while the flyweight contenders await the format of their championship opportunity. No next opponent for him was named, and the release does not describe retirement, an injury or a disciplinary stripping.

K-1’s official athlete listing identifies the POWER OF DREAM fighter as its third bantamweight champion. He is a 20-year-old southpaw from Tokyo’s Adachi ward, standing 167 centimeters, with a listed competition weight of 53 kilograms. His current professional record is nine victories without a defeat, including six knockouts.

The K-1 Championship He Is Keeping

That K-1 title came against Issei Ishii at K-1 Dontaku in Fukuoka on July 20. The official result records a second-round knockout at 2:46 at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall B. Ishii was attempting the second defense of a championship he had won by beating Eito Kurokawa in November 2025.

The promotion’s written fight report describes Katono using quick combinations and movement in the opening round. In the second, a right hand dropped Ishii before two crescent kicks produced further knockdowns and ended the contest. It was that victory, not a newly scheduled November fight, that made Katono a K-1 champion.

A Comeback In The Krush Final

His Krush championship had been earned through a different kind of test. In the December 19, 2025 tournament final at Korakuen Hall, Ryuki Yasuo knocked him down in the first round. The official account describes Katono recovering to land counters in the second as both men continued to connect.

A right hook put Yasuo down in the third. When he rose unsteadily, the referee stopped the fight, giving Katono the championship by knockout at 1:19. That comeback completed an unbeaten run through the bracket rather than an appointment to a vacant belt without a final.

The preceding semifinal had taken place at Krush 181 on October 25, 2025, also at Korakuen Hall. Katono stopped Minagi in the first round at 2:50. The bout was listed as the second semifinal, while Yasuo advanced from the other side with a unanimous decision over Seri Okubo.

Between winning the Krush belt and challenging Ishii, Katono added an April 11 decision over Yusei Shirahata to his record. His official ledger also lists an earlier extension-round decision over Toranosuke Azuma in the title-tournament sequence, showing that his route included distance fights as well as stoppages.