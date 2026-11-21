Neigo Katono will face former Shoot Boxing champion Shuto Sato in his first appearance since winning the K-1 bantamweight championship. The promotion named Sato on November 20 for K-1 World Max at Yokohama BUNTAI on December 29, replacing the open opponent slot in its earlier announcement of Katono’s return.

This is listed as a regular 53-kilogram bantamweight contest, not a defense of Katono’s belt. Three three-minute rounds are scheduled, with one extension round if required. That distinction matters on a card featuring several explicitly designated championship bouts: the current program does not attach a title-fight label to this pairing.

K-1 lists Katono at 9-0 with six knockouts. The 20-year-old POWER OF DREAM fighter is a southpaw, while Sato fights orthodox. Their measurements also offer a contrast: the unbeaten champion is listed at 167 centimeters and his 28-year-old opponent at 163. These details are translated from the promotion’s Japanese profiles.

In his own written response, paraphrased from Japanese, Katono thanked Sato for accepting the fight. He said there are no certainties in combat sports and that he would approach the assignment with renewed focus, aiming to present his best version yet. He also asked supporters to get behind him.

The Title-Winning Performance Behind Katono’s Return

Katono earned the championship by knocking out Kazuki Ishii at 2:46 of the second round in Fukuoka on July 20. The official written account describes an opening round in which the challenger used quick punching combinations and body kicks, while Ishii tried to establish his own kicking attack.

The decisive round brought three knockdowns. A right hand put Ishii down first, and two subsequent body kicks produced the remaining counts. Katono became the promotion’s third bantamweight champion. The official replay below documents that title-winning performance; it is July footage, not action from the forthcoming Sato matchup.

His decision to prioritize bantamweight took formal effect earlier this month. Katono vacated the Krush flyweight championship effective November 5 so he could concentrate on competing as K-1’s bantamweight champion. The organization described the move as a decision about his competitive focus rather than stripping him of the title.

Sato Brings A Different Competitive Background

Sato brings experience across a wider range of organizations and rules. His listed honors include the Shoot Boxing Japanese bantamweight championship, MAX FC titles at flyweight and super bantamweight, and WMC I-1 championships at two weights. K-1’s new announcement notes his appearances in RIZIN, Hoost Cup, BOM and ONE, and an April meeting with former K-1 champion Toma Kuroda.

The veteran’s profile gives 21 wins, including 15 knockouts, alongside 24 losses, one draw and one no-contest. Those entries total 47 appearances. He is listed as unaffiliated rather than representing a named gym. That established record separates this assignment from another matchup between unbeaten prospects.

For Katono, the earlier participation announcement left the identity of the next opponent unresolved. His official record also includes an April decision over Yusei Shirahata before the July championship victory. The second archive replay provides that earlier bantamweight reference point without suggesting a rematch or a December result.

World Max’s wider program includes the concluding rounds of its 70-kilogram tournament and SAHO’s women’s flyweight title defense against Mona Kimura. Katono and Sato occupy a separate bantamweight slot, giving the year-end show an additional meeting between current K-1 and former Shoot Boxing championship credentials.