Neigo Katono Sets December 29 Return After Giving Up Krush Belt

Neigo Katono has his next K-1 date after choosing to concentrate on the promotion’s bantamweight championship. The unbeaten titleholder was confirmed for December 29 at K-1 World Max in a November 14 announcement, with his opponent still to be named.

The appearance will be his first since becoming champion in July. K-1 has not described the forthcoming contest as a title defense, so an announced return should not be mistaken for a confirmed championship matchup.

A Champion Returns Without A Named Challenger

Katono acknowledged the wait in his own written social post that day, thanking people looking forward to his next fight. He described the interval since his previous appearance as approximately five months and expressed confidence that a new period of bantamweight competition would belong to him. These remarks are paraphrased from Japanese.

The 20-year-old represents POWER OF DREAM and fights southpaw at 53 kilograms. His current K-1 profile lists nine professional victories without a defeat or draw, including six knockout wins. He is from Tokyo’s Adachi ward. His previous two appearances in 2025 also ended by knockout, ahead of the transition from Krush flyweight to K-1 bantamweight.

He won the K-1 belt by stopping Kazuki Ishii in the second round at the July 20 Fukuoka event. The promotion identifies him as its third bantamweight champion. His official record also lists a decision over Yusei Shirahata in April, his other appearance this year before the championship victory.

Krush Will Choose A Successor First

The separate Krush decision took effect on November 5. In its original notice, the promotion explained that he was relinquishing its flyweight title to move up and focus on his work as a K-1 champion. He was Krush’s fifth champion in that division. The change was presented as his competitive direction, not a disciplinary removal.

His successor is due to be determined before he returns. Seri Okubo and Jinsei Yoshikawa are scheduled to contest the vacant flyweight championship at Krush 194 on December 13 at Korakuen Hall. Both have won twice this year; Okubo narrowly prevailed in their previous meeting during the August 2025 title tournament. They are competing for the sixth championship reign.

The December 29 event is at Yokohama BUNTAI. K-1’s current event listing gives noon for doors and 2 p.m. for the main program, both Japan time, while broadcast arrangements remain undecided. The card also includes the conclusion of its eight-man 70-kilogram tournament, alongside championship matches including SAHO against Mona Kimura at women’s flyweight and Samuel Kiyomitsu Nagasawa against Kouzi at lightweight. Those contests already carry explicit title-fight labels in the official lineup, unlike Katono’s still-undetermined assignment.