Motoyasu vs. Abraham Vidales Set For December 20 RISE SuperFight

Motoyasu will face Abraham Vidales at 70 kilograms on December 20 at Kanadevia Hall in Tokyo. RISE lists the middleweight matchup as a SuperFight, with three three-minute rounds and a possible extension round, rather than a defense of the Japanese fighter’s domestic championship.

The booking was announced on November 11 for RISE WORLD SERIES 2026 TOKYO Final. It moves Vidales out of the 65-kilogram division in which he has previously competed and gives the RISE middleweight champion an international opponent with experience against the promotion’s leading lighter-weight fighters.

Motoyasu plans to test Vidales at the higher weight

In RISE’s complete original Japanese written conference account, paraphrased here in English, Motoyasu described excitement at testing himself internationally. Winning remained the objective, but he also promised an entertaining performance as a RISE champion and student of Kozo Takeda. He asked supporters to attend rather than presenting a victory as already secured.

He questioned how such a tall, physically imposing opponent had previously made 65 kilograms. Despite recognizing Vidales’s size, Motoyasu believed his own strength and power would prevail at 70. That was his assessment of the matchup, not an established physical advantage supplied by the booking.

The Japanese fighter corrected the suggestion that he had only faced Thai foreigners, pointing to previous opponents from Slovenia and Iran. He said an international breakthrough was a goal shared with his coach: after concentrating on domestic titles this year, the unexpected opportunity against a GLORY veteran made December especially significant.

Asked how he would answer the Mexican’s reach and punching power, Motoyasu identified attacks to the legs as his intended response. His stated aim was to demonstrate that his skills translate to international opposition; he did not announce a subsequent GLORY contract or another fight beyond this assignment.

The credentials behind RISE’s middleweight matchup

RISE’s separate matchup introduction connects that plan with his established punches and low kicks under Takeda’s coaching. It records three knockdowns against Yuya when Motoyasu won the middleweight championship in June. The promotion also describes December as Vidales’s fourth visit to compete in Japan, following appearances against opponents including Kento Haraguchi and Petchpanomrung.

The champion’s official profile lists TAKEDA GYM, an orthodox stance and a record of 23 wins, nine losses and one draw, with 12 knockouts. At 178 centimeters, he is four centimeters shorter than Vidales on the promotion’s current measurements. His listed honors include RISE’s middleweight title and domestic super-welterweight championships under Muay Thai rules.

Vidales’s official athlete page identifies Living Legacy as his gym and lists him at 182 centimeters. The Mexican orthodox fighter has 22 wins and six defeats, including 17 knockouts, on that record. His listed title is the WBC Muay Thai North American welterweight championship, a different credential from the RISE belt held by his December opponent.

His recent schedule includes Petchpanomrung at RISE ELDORADO in March and Daniel Torres in Monterrey in May. Those entries show the international experience behind this booking, without turning earlier contests into footage of the upcoming fight.

The Tokyo show also features the vacant world-title fights involving Kento Haraguchi and Haruto Yasumoto. Doors are scheduled for 1 p.m., with the main program starting at 3 p.m. Japan time. Those are event times, not a confirmed ring-walk time for Motoyasu and Vidales.