Momotaro Kiyama Promises Rough Approach Against Ryusho At Krush 193

Momotaro Kiyama wants an untidy, forceful fight against Ryusho. In written answers released by K-1 on October 29, he promised a knockout-focused performance at Krush 193.

Their featherweight contest is scheduled for October 31 at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall, seventh on the main card. The contracted limit is 57.5 kilograms, with three three-minute rounds and one extension round if required. It is not listed as a championship fight.

Kiyama said, in an English translation from Japanese:

Rather than winning neatly, I’ll fight roughly, in my own style, and get the crowd excited with a knockout.

He described completing hard training and his weight cut, with no interest in letting an opponent dictate his identity. He wants to show aggression and unpredictability, leaving an impression on supporters and detractors alike.

The 27-year-old represents team VASILEUS and is listed at 11-7 with five knockout victories. A former Bigbang super bantamweight champion, he brings experience at a lower weight as well as his more recent featherweight work. His official profile lists an orthodox stance and a height of 165 centimeters.

There is a recent featherweight result behind that confidence. The promotion’s finalized Krush 190 record lists his July 25 win over Kensuke as a first-round knockout at 3:00. The official archival player below is that earlier contest, not footage of the upcoming Ryusho matchup.

Ryusho Makes Defense His Priority

Ryusho’s answers emphasized defense despite a finish-first intention. He praised Kiyama’s power and mental and physical toughness, reported extensive sparring, and said anticipation had affected his sleep. Calling this his fifteenth fight, he wants a breakthrough into the leading contenders after feeling overlooked. He thanked supporters and intends to attack decisively rather than accept a quiet outing.

K-1’s current roster gives Ryusho a 10-4 record with four knockout wins. The 20-year-old Osaka fighter represents EX ARES and holds the MA Japan Kickboxing Federation JAPAN CUP super bantamweight title. He is listed at 168 centimeters and also fights orthodox. Those measurements make him three centimeters taller, while Kiyama has four more professional appearances.

An October 21 post on Ryusho’s own account offers a separate glimpse of his preparation. He wrote that, near the end of his hard-training period, he wore training clothes bought in Thailand to lift his mood. Only while packing them away did he notice their lucky-seven motif, chosen before he saw the bout order. He took the coincidence as an encouraging sign.

The bout sits immediately before Yuya Miyake against Kosei Sekiguchi on the published running order. Above them, teammates Ryu Ohira and Kakeru Nagano meet in the bantamweight title-tournament final, followed by lightweight champion Tatsuya Oiwa against Kenshin Kodama. Kiyama and Ryusho are therefore competing beneath two title-deciding contests, rather than for one of those belts themselves.

ABEMA Coverage And The Evening Schedule

For viewers, K-1’s separate October 27 broadcast notice confirms that ABEMA will carry every fight live. It lists the martial-arts channel transmission from 5:15 p.m. to 10 p.m. Japan time. The event schedule distinguishes the 5 p.m. doors, 5:15 p.m. preliminary start and 6 p.m. main-card start; these are not interchangeable start times for the seventh bout.