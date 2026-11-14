Minoru Kimura Gets Point Deduction, Purse Penalty After Missing Weight

Minoru Philip Kimura will begin the first round against Ryuji Takashio with a one-point deduction after missing weight for KNOCK OUT 70. The promotion announced the revised conditions on November 14, allowing the main event to proceed following discussions with Takashio’s side and agreement between both parties.

Kimura came in 700 grams above the contracted 72-kilogram limit. The ruling also takes 20 percent of his fight purse and transfers the entire deducted amount to his opponent. Only Takashio remains eligible for a knockout bonus. The announcement did not disclose the fighters’ purse amounts or set a cash value for the forfeiture.

Takashio responded on his own X account after the decision. In English paraphrase of his Japanese post, he dismissed the importance of the points advantage and promised a knockout ending, while acknowledging that either man could be the one left down. That was a prediction, not a guarantee of victory.

Takashio retains access to the headliner’s KO award

The financial backdrop is specific to this matchup. A November 12 promotional release lists a 300,000-yen KO award from MAROOMS for the headliner. It separately advertises a balance-ball chair and an Eau de Vie product assortment as winner prizes. Those advertised awards are distinct from contracted fight pay.

This is an UNLIMITED-rules contest, not a conventional kickboxing bout. KNOCK OUT’s rules guide permits elbows, throws and attacks on a grounded opponent, including punches, stomps and soccer kicks. Joint locks and choke submissions remain prohibited. Officials may break a stalemate; the format does not simply adopt every technique allowed in MMA.

The scheduled distance is three rounds of three minutes. The November 15 show takes place at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall, with this pairing listed as the eleventh and final bout. The event page gives doors at 6 p.m. and the first fight at 6:20 p.m., both local time.

Two fighters returning from September defeats

For Kimura, the appearance follows a first-round knockout loss to Jo Miyahara on September 5. His official record places the finish at 1:28. Before that, he stopped Kusa MAX in eight seconds in June, after losing to Spike Carlyle in April. The sequence leaves him seeking a return to winning form rather than defending a belt here.

Takashio also lost on that September card, with Carlyle stopping him at 2:15 of the opening round. His preceding promotional result was a third-round knockout of Kingphet Baanramba in May. The matchup therefore brings together two fighters coming off early stoppage defeats, although neither past result determines how Sunday’s contest will unfold.

Elsewhere on the card, Kongnapa Weerasakreck meets Rintaro Yoshida under RED rules, while Chadd Collins faces Kyohei Furumura at 63.5 kilograms. Reijiro Takanashi against Ren Shimoda is another scheduled UNLIMITED bout on the same show. Those bouts have their own conditions; the newly announced sanctions concern Kimura’s main event specifically.