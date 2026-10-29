Miguel Trindade Defends GLORY Title Against Berjan Peposhi In February 6 Trilogy

Miguel Trindade’s first GLORY featherweight title defense will double as a rivalry decider. GLORY announced Thursday that the Portuguese champion will face Berjan Peposhi in the main event of GLORY 111 on February 6, 2027. They have already beaten each other once, and their third meeting puts a world championship into a series that began before Trindade held the belt.

The promotion’s official event page places the show at RTM Stage in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, and lists Peposhi as the division’s No. 1 contender. Presale registration is open. The card currently displays the title fight as its featured main-card matchup, so this announcement establishes the headliner rather than a complete supporting lineup. Its listed main-card start is 17:00 GMT.

Miguel Trindade and Berjan Peposhi settle a 1-1 series

Peposhi won their first meeting at GLORY 90 on December 23, 2023, also at RTM Stage. The official results record a split-decision victory for the Albanian in a 67-kilogram catchweight contest. GLORY’s contemporaneous report says he accepted the bout on short notice after losing his first three appearances in the organization. That breakthrough came against a Trindade making his promotional debut.

Trindade subsequently drew level at GLORY 106. In its new announcement, GLORY identifies that rematch victory as the result that sent him into the Last Featherweight Standing finals. The February booking now gives Peposhi a championship opportunity against the opponent he welcomed to the promotion with a defeat, rather than an immediate repeat of either man’s latest fight.

Trindade sounded confident in the written announcement, dismissing the idea that the pair are evenly matched before addressing their scheduled return:

“And on the 6th of February I’ll show why you should’ve kept your mouth shut. And Still.”

🚨 BREAKING: THE TRILOGY WILL BE SETTLED AT #GLORY111 🔥🔥🔥 Newly crowned GLORY Featherweight Champion Miguel Trindade will face Berjan Peposhi on February 6 for the third time! Both men are 1 win apiece and their rivalry will be settled inside the GLORY ring. Register for… pic.twitter.com/r6WpcytwYl — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) October 29, 2026

Both featherweights won at GLORY 110

The champion arrives after winning the vacant featherweight belt against Deniz Demirkapu at GLORY 110 in Antwerp on October 17. The official result was a third-round TKO under the three-knockdown rule at 1:23. GLORY’s report credits low kicks for the three knockdowns that ended the fight, making Trindade the organization’s first champion from Portugal.

Peposhi also left that card with a win, beating Jeremi Monteiro by unanimous decision. Four judges scored their three-round bout 30-26, while the fifth returned 29-27. His victory therefore came on the same night Trindade collected the title he will challenge for in Rotterdam. Those October results supply the immediate competitive background to the new booking.

Their current official profiles list Trindade at 66-8 with 27 knockouts and Peposhi at 33-9 with 16 knockouts. Both are 25. Trindade’s promotional record stands at 7-4 with three knockouts; Peposhi’s is 6-6. The profiles place both men in the 65-kilogram division, with Trindade listed at 1.80 meters and Peposhi at 1.79 meters. Those GLORY-only figures are separate from their overall career totals, and should not be confused with the one-win-apiece record between them.

The February title fight follows the promotion’s planned return to Almere on January 16 under its renewed GLORY Rivals partnership with Enfusion. For Trindade and Peposhi, Rotterdam is the next confirmed meeting in their own series, with the featherweight championship now attached to the deciding bout.