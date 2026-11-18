Michael Boapeah has been added to GLORY’s 2027 Invitational, extending his move across weight divisions into the promotion’s new open-weight competition. GLORY identified the Ghanaian fighter as its second contender in an official announcement on November 18, a day after Tariq Osaro’s entry. Neither his opening opponent nor the event hosting his first bout has been announced.

The promotional notice points to Boapeah’s participation in both the heavyweight and light heavyweight Grand Prix tournaments during 2026. His entrant graphic lists him at 95 kilograms and 1.85 metres, with an overall record of 25 wins, seven defeats and one draw, including nine knockout victories.

A former middleweight contender in an unrestricted field

GLORY’s biography describes a career that began professionally in 2021 and has already included a challenge for the middleweight championship, success at light heavyweight and appearances against heavyweights. That history, rather than a newly announced weight-class title fight, supplies the context for his selection.

🚨 BREAKING: Michael Boapeah JOINS THE 2027 GLORY INVITATIONAL 🚨🚨 In 2026, Boapeah fought in both the Heavyweight and the Light-Heavyweight Grand Prix! Who would you like to see Timebomb face for his first fight in the #GLORYINVITATIONAL? pic.twitter.com/LTz3sS41eD — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) November 18, 2026

The promotion currently places the 26-year-old in its light heavyweight division. He competes under the nickname Timebomb. Its official profile separates his overall results from his GLORY record of 13 wins and five defeats, with three knockouts in the organization. Those figures are not interchangeable: the smaller total covers only his fights under the GLORY banner.

The route from 32 entrants to a December winner

The Invitational format matches 16 GLORY contenders with 16 challengers. The opening pairings will be drawn randomly, with the first 16 fights spread across four events rather than staged in a single evening. GLORY has scheduled those rounds for February, April, May and June.

The 16 surviving fighters will return for the Final Cut in September, again with opponents selected through a draw. Eight winners then advance to the December finale. That last event is an eight-man, one-night Grand Prix, requiring the eventual champion to win three fights on the same bill.

GLORY 111 opens the competition on February 6 at RTM Stage in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. The promotion has invited fans to register for its presale, while additional participant announcements are due through its official channels. Confirmation that Boapeah is in the field does not assign him a February slot or identify one of the outside challengers as his opponent.

The distinction from earlier divisional tournaments is central: this is an open-weight field running across six events throughout the year, not a new light heavyweight Grand Prix. Boapeah previously appeared on the announced GLORY 110 card; Wednesday’s update concerns his place in the separate 2027 competition.