Masashi Kumura is bringing a more mobile approach to his ONE Championship debut. In statements published by the promotion on November 17, the former Krush champion explained that training with TEAM TEPPEN has expanded his options beyond the planted, forward-pressing style he previously used to pursue finishes.

He faces Ellis Badr Barboza in strawweight kickboxing at ONE SAMURAI 5 in Tokyo on November 18. He joined the team earlier this year, according to the promotion’s account.

“Now I can fight using my footwork as well. Within that, I also feel like I have added more ways to finish an opponent.”

Barboza’s powerful kicks and durability are central to his assessment. Rather than chasing one huge blow, Kumura wants to use speed and timing to inflict damage through exchanges before pursuing a stoppage. That is his stated tactical aim, not a guarantee of a finish.

Barboza’s Experience Comes Across Two Rulesets

ONE’s current athlete records list Kumura at 27 and Barboza at 26, with both standing 168 centimeters. Kumura has no completed promotional contest listed, whereas the British fighter’s record spans kickboxing and Muay Thai.

The latest kickboxing entry for the Team Mehdi Zatout athlete is a unanimous-decision loss to Zhang Peimian at ONE Friday Fights 142. His preceding Muay Thai appearance produced a third-round TKO of Shamil Adukhov at 2:08. Earlier, he challenged Prajanchai Pongsuphan PK for the strawweight Muay Thai title and lost by TKO at 1:55 of round four.

Wednesday’s assignment uses different equipment from that title challenge. ONE’s kickboxing rules prescribe 8-ounce boxing gloves at strawweight, rather than the 4-ounce gloves used for its Muay Thai bouts. Non-title kickboxing contests run for three rounds of three minutes, with judges scoring each round under the 10-point-must system. Knockdowns lead the published decision criteria, ahead of damage, clean strikes, and aggression or ring generalship.

Tokyo Comes Before A Separate December Assignment

Kumura also has a December 20 tournament opener against Koki Osaki on RISE’s schedule. Its November 11 announcement places them in the 55-kilogram bracket at Kanadevia Hall in Tokyo, over three three-minute rounds with one extension available. That later booking does not turn his ONE debut into a tournament match.

The November 18 event takes place at EBARA WAVE Arena Ota, with Joshua Pacio defending his strawweight MMA belt against Keito Yamakita in the main event. The kickboxing co-main event pairs Ryujin Nasukawa with Raichi Nagai. ONE lists a 5:30 p.m. Japan time start, U-NEXT coverage in Japan and an international Inner Circle subscription stream, subject to geographic restrictions. Only the first two matches are advertised for free YouTube and Facebook coverage.