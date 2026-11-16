Masahiko Suzuki Faces Jarunsuk In RISE 55kg Tournament Opener

Masahiko Suzuki has drawn Jarunsuk in the opening round of the RISE WORLD SERIES 55-kilogram tournament. The promotion announced the matchup on November 11 for its December 20 show at Kanadevia Hall in Tokyo. This is a tournament entry, rather than a defense of either fighter’s previous championship.

The scheduled distance is three three-minute rounds, with one extension round available. RISE lists Suzuki as its third-ranked bantamweight and a former holder of the division’s domestic title. His Thai opponent is identified in the announcement as a former Rajadamnern Stadium bantamweight champion.

A Thai stadium champion with prior RISE experience

Suzuki’s route back toward the top now runs through a fighter who has already tested a leading RISE name under two different rulesets. Jarunsuk pushed Kazuki Osaki into an extension round in their 2023 RISE meeting. In December 2025, he beat Osaki by decision in a Rajadamnern title defense, using the clinch to establish control.

That defense followed Jarunsuk’s first-round left-hook knockout of Chalarmdam in August 2025 to win the stadium belt. RISE’s matchup introduction emphasizes his left hand and physical strength. Those successes came in Muay Thai, while the December meeting with Suzuki returns him to kickboxing competition.

Suzuki confirmed his participation in his own November 11 post. In an English paraphrase of that Japanese announcement, he said the field includes a RISE world champion, champions from other organizations and opponents who have beaten him. His stated objective is to defeat everyone and win the tournament.

次戦、

RISE WORLD SERIES 2026

12月20日(日) 東京・Kanadevia Hall 55㎏トーナメントに出場します‼︎

RISE世界王者、他団体王者、負けてる相手が出場するトーナメント。

全員倒して優勝、制覇や。🏆 まずは一回戦、ムエタイ王者🇹🇭👑

最高に仕上げて倒します。 応援よろしくお願いします❗️ pic.twitter.com/HTw5OQGBI2 — 鈴木真彦 (@mshk_szk) November 11, 2026

Suzuki separates the rulesets

At the accompanying press conference, Suzuki argued that Jarunsuk’s Muay Thai reputation should not determine expectations for a RISE bout. In remarks published in Japanese by the promotion, he stressed the difference between the sports and described this as an opportunity to show the strength of RISE’s competitors.

He also pointed to his opponent’s experience in a lighter weight class, questioning why a 55-kilogram champion was not entering instead. Suzuki said he wanted a decisive performance, but acknowledged that Jarunsuk has also competed in RISE and tends to advance aggressively. He expected their approaches to produce a compatible matchup.

Asked about the tournament’s wider significance, Suzuki welcomed a field containing world and stadium champions and said he intended to win it. He wanted his opener to be the most spectacular first-round contest and to leave a stronger impression on Jarunsuk than the Japanese opponents the Thai fighter had already faced.

The physical comparison is not simply a matter of height. Both official athlete profiles list the fighters at 168 centimeters, but Suzuki is an orthodox kickboxer whose listed specialty is punching; Jarunsuk is a southpaw with a Muay Thai background and knees listed as his specialty.

The December tournament setting

Suzuki lost his RISE belt to Koki Osaki in December 2023. He stopped Ryoya Ito in the first round this March. The same December tournament also includes the separately announced Osaki–Masashi Kumura opener; no later-round opponent for Suzuki is being assumed.

Doors are scheduled to open at 1 p.m. in Tokyo, with the main program planned for 3 p.m. Those are event-wide times, not a confirmed ring-walk time for this matchup. The card also features Motoyasu against Abraham Vidales in a separate 70-kilogram SuperFight.