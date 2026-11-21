Mahmoud Sattari’s December return now has an opponent: unbeaten Romanian qualifier Vasile Corcodel. K-1 announced the cruiserweight matchup on November 20 for World Max at Yokohama BUNTAI on December 29, pairing a former openweight tournament winner with a prospect who earned his place in the promotion’s 2027 qualification series last month.

The bout is scheduled for three three-minute rounds, with one extension round available. The contracted weight limit for the contest is 90 kilograms. It fills the open slot left when Sattari’s participation was confirmed earlier this month. The new listing does not designate their contest as a championship fight.

K-1’s Japanese-language announcement, translated into English here, lists the Iranian at 23-5 with 14 knockouts, against Corcodel’s 11-0 record and six stoppages. There is little difference in their listed height: 186 centimeters for Sattari and 187 for his opponent. Both fight orthodox, although the 35-year-old veteran has considerably more professional experience than the 23-year-old representing Academia Catalin Morosanu.

Corcodel Arrives After Two Decision Wins In Iasi

Corcodel won the four-man Romanian qualifier in Iasi on October 9. The event required him to beat two opponents in one evening, rather than secure his advancement through a single showcase appearance. Both victories came by unanimous decision, taking his record from nine wins to eleven without a defeat.

In the semifinal against Sebastian Lutaniuc, the promotion’s written report describes a first-round left-hook knockdown. Lutaniuc recovered and countered, forcing the eventual winner to keep working across the remaining rounds. Corcodel mixed his punching attacks with kicks instead of relying exclusively on the early success of his hands.

The final against Becali Bodescu tested a different part of that attack. Right low kicks increasingly interrupted Bodescu’s movement, while the Romanian prospect continued pressing with hooks and body punches. His opponent circled and resisted the finish, but all three judges favored Corcodel. That performance supplies a more complete introduction to the newcomer than his knockout total alone.

Sattari Carries His Recovery Into The Year-End Card

Sattari’s latest appearance ended much faster. At K-1 Dontaku in Fukuoka on July 20, he knocked out AKIRA Jr. at 26 seconds of the opening round. The official account describes calf kicks at the start before his punches produced the decisive knockdown. That contest was listed at heavyweight, making the contracted division another detail clarified by the December booking.

His July success followed a decision over Aslan Koshiyev at K-1 Revenge on May 31. Those wins came after Lukas Achterberg eliminated him from February’s 90-kilogram tournament. The sequence gives this assignment a specific competitive backdrop: an established contender rebuilding against someone still awaiting his first professional loss.

The TEAM Yamato Damashii fighter previously won K-1’s 2022 openweight tournament and held the Krush cruiserweight belt. A later challenge to Liu Ce’s cruiserweight championship ended in a decision defeat in September 2024, so his past tournament success should not be confused with possession of the current divisional title.

World Max also hosts the concluding rounds of the 70-kilogram tournament. The year-end program includes SAHO’s title defense against Mona Kimura and Kouzi’s challenge to Samuel Nagasawa. Sattari and Corcodel appear separately from that tournament bracket on the current event listing.