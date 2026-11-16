Mahmoud Sattari has been added to K-1 World Max on December 29, giving the former openweight tournament winner his next appearance since July. The Iranian kickboxer’s opponent has not been announced.

K-1 confirmed his participation on November 14. The event is scheduled for Yokohama BUNTAI, and the promotion’s current lineup lists him separately from its completed matchups, with the opposing slot still marked TBA.

The announcement places his return in the context of rebuilding toward the top of the 90-kilogram division. That is the promotion’s stated direction, rather than confirmation of a place in a particular tournament or a promised title shot.

Two Wins Followed His February Tournament Exit

Sattari’s 2026 campaign began with a setback against Lukas Achterberg in the quarterfinals of K-1’s 90-kilogram world tournament. The official account of his later Fukuoka appearance identifies a left hook as the blow that ended that February contest.

He returned against Aslan Koshiyev at K-1 Revenge on May 31 and won by decision. His next assignment changed during the buildup: he had initially been matched with K-Jee, but a reshuffle following Achterberg’s withdrawal led to AKIRA Jr. becoming his opponent.

That replacement contest took place at Marine Messe Fukuoka’s Hall B on July 20. K-1’s report describes an early exchange of calf kicks before Sattari connected with punches, culminating in a right hand and a knockdown. The official result is a knockout at 26 seconds of the first round, making it his second consecutive victory following the tournament defeat.

His July result was listed at heavyweight; the new announcement does not yet supply a contracted weight or round format for his next bout.

An Openweight Winner Rebuilds At 90 Kilograms

The 35-year-old represents TEAM Yamato Damashii and is from Karaj, Iran. His current official record stands at 23 wins and five losses, with 14 knockouts. K-1 lists him as an orthodox fighter, 186 centimeters tall, with a profile weight of 90 kilograms.

His strongest K-1 tournament achievement came in April 2022. He beat K-Jee, Kyotaro and Seiya Tanigawa in succession to win the openweight competition, finishing the final by knockout. He also previously held the Krush cruiserweight championship. He subsequently challenged Liu Ce for the cruiserweight championship in September 2024 and lost by decision.

On the same December card, Neigo Katono is also due to return with an opponent to be determined. The confirmed championship contests include Kouzi challenging Samuel Kiyomitsu Nagasawa at lightweight. SAHO will defend her women’s flyweight belt against Mona Kimura. The event listing gives noon for doors and 2 p.m. for the main program, Japan time; its broadcast schedule remains undecided.