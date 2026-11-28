Leona Pettas and Fumiya Osawa are set to fight at KNOCK OUT 71 on December 30, but the promotion has not finalized their weight agreement or rules. Its November 26 written announcement and current event lineup both leave those terms under discussion.

The show takes place at Yoyogi National Gymnasium No. 2 in Tokyo. It carries the K.O CLIMAX 2026 designation, with doors opening at 1 p.m. and the event starting at 2 p.m. local time. The published lineup does not establish an individual start time or running-order position for Pettas–Osawa.

The promotion’s report places the public card announcement at United Cinemas Toyosu in Tokyo, where both fighters appeared. The report was published on November 26.

Pettas–Osawa rules remain with the promoter

KNOCK OUT’s written conference report describes Pettas seeking a three-round BLACK-rules contest with open-finger gloves. Osawa asked for elbows to be allowed. Promotion representative Genki Yamaguchi retained the decision for a later announcement rather than confirming either fighter’s preferred format.

Those competing proposals are not the final bout rules. In particular, the current official card does not establish a championship contest, a fixed number of rounds or a confirmed contracted weight for this pairing. The booking can be reported without presenting the unresolved conditions as settled.

The distinction changes what the fighters would be permitted to do. KNOCK OUT describes BLACK as its kickboxing-oriented format, excluding elbows, throws and attacks on a downed opponent. Its one-catch, one-attack approach also differs from the clinching possibilities available in RED.

RED allows elbows and clinch knees, while still excluding grounded attacks and submissions. UNLIMITED permits throws and striking after an opponent goes down, including ground punches, stomps and soccer kicks, but excludes joint locks and chokeholds. An open-finger-glove proposal therefore does not, by itself, establish that this fight will use UNLIMITED rules.

◤12.30 ゴールデンホイヤー × カイジ presents KNOCK OUT.71 ～K.O CLIMAX 2026～◢

対戦カード発表記者会見レポートを公開‼📝 先日行われたカード発表記者会見のレポートを公開いたします✨ 🔥決定カード🔥

☑️契約体重・ルール調整中

大沢文也🆚レオナ・ペタス

☑️KNOCK OUT-UNLIMITED… pic.twitter.com/ZR5eVNQMbe — KNOCK OUT（ノックアウト）公式 (@kb_knockout) November 26, 2026

A matchup Pettas had identified months earlier

This pairing was already on Pettas’s agenda when KNOCK OUT introduced him for its June 21 show. In the promotion’s May 22 written conference report, he identified Osawa as an opponent he wanted and referred to their drawn Krush meeting on August 9, 2014. That earlier request is background to the December booking, not a newly delivered challenge.

Their listed divisions also differ: Osawa’s official profile places him at lightweight, 62.5 kilograms, while Pettas’s lists super featherweight at 60 kilograms. Those are profile classifications, not confirmation of the weight the two will agree for December 30.

The promotion lists Pettas as a former K-1 WORLD GP and Krush super featherweight champion. Osawa’s official profile lists him as the fourth KNOCK OUT-BLACK lightweight champion and a former Krush lightweight champion. Their existing accomplishments do not make this newly announced matchup a title defense.

They join an event already featuring Spike Carlyle’s championship rematch with Jo Miyahara and Arina Kobayashi’s title defense against Phayahong. Those are separately listed championship bouts, unlike the unresolved terms attached to Pettas and Osawa.

The current card also places Taimu Hisai opposite Capitan Petchyindee Academy in a 67-kilogram RED-rules match. Hisai’s recent account of embracing pressure before competing in Cambodia provides background on another fighter on the December lineup. None of these separate matchups supplies the missing final rules for Pettas–Osawa.