Lamnamoonlek Torfunfarm and Panpayak Jitmuangnon will get a second meeting before the year is over. ONE Championship has booked the Thai strikers for the flyweight kickboxing co-main event of The Inner Circle 41 on December 4 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

The matchup was announced in ONE’s Thai-language release on November 16, with the details presented here in English translation. The promotion’s November 19 English announcement also confirms the pairing. The Inner Circle broadcast is scheduled for 6:30–8:30 p.m. Thailand time and will be available to subscribers through ONE’s streaming service.

For Panpayak, the assignment offers a direct route to avenging a narrow defeat rather than rebuilding against a different opponent. For Lamnamoonlek, it is an opportunity to strengthen his case for a main-roster contract. The announcement does not promise that contract to the winner or designate the bout as a world-title eliminator.

The September fight gave both men something to build on

Their first encounter headlined The Inner Circle 32 on September 25. Lamnamoonlek took the split decision after three rounds, ending Panpayak’s unbeaten run in ONE kickboxing. ONE’s original fight report describes a contest that changed direction as Lamnamoonlek found a way past his opponent’s distance management.

Panpayak used straight punches and push kicks early, making his rival work to get close. Lamnamoonlek answered with attacks to the body and adjusted his angles. In the second round, the longer-range combinations and kicks still presented problems, but a late left hand gave the eventual winner a significant opening.

The final round brought more sustained pressure from Lamnamoonlek. He closed space for hooking combinations and landed an uppercut as he pursued the exchanges that ultimately helped him edge the judges’ verdict. That late rally, rather than a one-sided performance, is the competitive backdrop to the return bout.

A familiar tactical problem under kickboxing rules

Before that September meeting, Lamnamoonlek had described Panpayak as a technically difficult southpaw who preferred to counter. His assessment in an original written interview published by ONE on September 22 was specific:

“He’s naturally a master technician on defense.”

In the same interview, he explained that he could advance when an opponent would not lead, and that he intended to use his left kick to create punching opportunities. Those remarks concerned the first fight, not a newly issued prediction for December.

He also acknowledged an earlier tactical mistake against Yuan Pengjie: chasing a knockout too eagerly had left him exposed to a first-round knockdown. He accepted responsibility for that loss rather than disputing the decision. That lesson preceded his successful adjustment against Panpayak and helps explain the importance of balancing aggression with control.

The current promotional records also distinguish each fighter’s kickboxing form from his broader ONE results. Lamnamoonlek’s four appearances in that discipline include decision wins over Javier Gálvez and Daniel Puertas, a loss to Yuan Pengjie, and the Panpayak victory. Panpayak’s two preceding kickboxing assignments produced decision wins over Othman Rhouni and Anuar Cisneros.

Both bring extensive Muay Thai credentials to the different ruleset: Lamnamoonlek received Thailand’s 2021 male Muay Thai athlete award, while Panpayak earned the sportswriters’ fighter-of-the-year honor in three consecutive years from 2013 through 2015. Their return sits beneath the already announced Songchainoi–Rifdean main event on the December card.