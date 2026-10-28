Kouzi Returns To K-1 To Challenge Samuel Nagasawa On December 29

Kouzi will return to K-1 after approximately seven years away to challenge lightweight champion Samuel Kiyomitsu Nagasawa on December 29. The promotion confirmed the title fight at its October 27 card-announcement press conference in Tokyo.

The bout is listed for K-1 World Max at Yokohama Buntai, under the promotion’s 62.5-kilogram lightweight rules. The official card specifies three three-minute rounds with one additional round available. The show also includes the established 70-kilogram World Max tournament, a separate competition.

Kouzi’s first K-1 appearance since 2019

K-1’s updated fighter record identifies Kouzi’s previous appearance for the organization as his November 24, 2019 knockout win over Seiya Kawahara. He also faced Takeru in a December 2018 super-featherweight title fight. His time away included appearances in RIZIN and a move into MMA; this is a return to his former promotion, not his professional kickboxing debut.

The announcement traces this matchup to September 12, when Nagasawa stopped Yuzuki Satomi in the second round to become the eighth K-1 lightweight champion. Kouzi was working as a guest commentator that day. A challenge and subsequent exchanges between the fighters preceded negotiations with producer Genki Sudo.

Nagasawa’s current official profile lists B Make as his gym and records earlier 2026 appearances against Yuma Saikyo and Tatsuya Oiwa before the title-winning Satomi bout. His upcoming opponent represents TEAM ONE. Both fighters are listed as orthodox competitors.

In his written confirmation on X, Nagasawa acknowledged Kouzi’s ability to attract attention while promising to supply the sporting payoff himself with a knockout. He accepted that strong performances need an audience and thanked the challenger for the attention generated by their exchanges. That prediction is the champion’s position, not an outcome that has already happened.

皇治との試合

本当に決まりました。笑 皇治は話題作りのプロ

いやーさすが。

でも俺は試合で魅せるプロ 「試合のプロでも、

見てもらえなきゃ意味がない」

確かにその通り。 だから話題作りありがとう🙏

あとは俺がKOして

会場を爆発させるだけ。

K-1が盛り上がる最高のストーリーを… https://t.co/MzeqH7PM1y — 永澤サムエル聖光 (@sam12kick) October 27, 2026

The booking report distinguishes Kouzi’s long absence from K-1 from his more recent competitive inactivity: it identifies the July 2024 MMA fight with Ryusei Ashizawa as his last official contest.

Kouzi subsequently corrected an earlier date error in his own written post, specifying December 29 in Yokohama. He described this as his second K-1 title opportunity and expressed confidence that he would win. His correction agrees with the promotion’s current event listing, rather than the mistaken date in his previous message.

A separate October 27 notice changes the event’s timetable. Doors will now open at noon Japan time, with the main card starting at 2 p.m. That replaces the previous arrangement of 11 a.m. admission, a noon first session and a 3 p.m. second-session opening.

K-1 says tickets already purchased remain valid even if their printed times differ. The notice and current event page identify Yokohama Buntai; older Yoyogi wording in some news headlines does not override those updated venue details. Broadcast arrangements remain listed as undecided for the kickboxing show, while Kouzi’s recent RIZIN activity belongs to his time away.

Two lightweight bouts, with a tournament still only proposed

The same card announcement confirmed Yuzuki Satomi against Hirotaka Asahisa. K-1 describes that as a rematch after Satomi won their February title fight by an extension-round decision. Satomi subsequently lost the belt to Nagasawa, whose championship-winning appearance is covered in MiddleEasy’s September result report.

Satomi proposed turning the four fighters’ appearances into a one-day tournament. Sudo expressed interest but said the format could not be decided at the conference and would depend on the champion’s agreement. Kouzi made his willingness conditional on additional compensation. No approved bracket or extra fight was announced.