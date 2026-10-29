Kouzi Wants To Defend K-1 Title In RIZIN If He Beats Samuel Nagasawa

Kouzi wants his K-1 comeback to lead back to RIZIN with a championship, rather than become a permanent departure from the organization that has hosted him in recent years. His ambition first requires beating Samuel Nagasawa for the lightweight title.

In K-1’s full written Q&A published October 27 after the card-announcement press conference, he described discussing that plan with RIZIN chief Nobuyuki Sakakibara. Translated from the official Japanese text, Kouzi said:

If I win the belt, I’ll return to RIZIN.

He proposed defending the K-1 belt on a RIZIN show and argued that crossover attention could benefit both promotions. That is his stated intention, not confirmation of an approved defense, opponent or date. He also said a separate New Year’s Eve RIZIN appearance had been discussed but dropped over safety and criticism concerns.

A Return He Wants Fans And Critics To Notice

His own October 27 written statement supplied the promotional reasoning behind the comeback. Kouzi credited K-1 with making his later RIZIN career possible and expressed sadness about his former promotion’s current position. He thanked Sakakibara for accommodating his wish to help, while asking supporters and detractors alike to generate attention rather than leave the event unnoticed.

The appeal included promises to fill the venue and make the audience feel that its interest had been worthwhile. He presented becoming champion as a way to energize stand-up fighting. Those are his personal targets, not verified ticket-sales figures or a prediction MiddleEasy is treating as an established result.

The title pursuit also connects to an unfinished sporting objective. His official K-1 record lists a December 2018 championship challenge against Takeru that ended in a decision defeat. He then won three K-1 appearances in 2019, ending with a November 24 knockout of Seiya Kawahara before moving on to RIZIN. The updated profile includes his subsequent switch into MMA alongside his kickboxing appearances.

Nagasawa Has No Interest In Handing Over The Belt

The champion answered the outsider narrative in a separate written response to fellow fighter Yuta Matsuyama. Thanking Matsuyama for his support, Nagasawa said this was an even more essential fight to win than his recent assignments. He characterized Kouzi as an exhibition specialist from another promotion and declared that he would not let that opponent touch K-1’s belt. That description is the champion’s criticism, not a classification of the upcoming contest.

松山選手ありがとう ここ数戦絶対負けられない試合だったけど

さらに絶対負けられない試合

他団体のプロエキシ選手に

K-1のベルトは触れさせない🔥🔥 https://t.co/6zWttRs5A6 — 永澤サムエル聖光 (@sam12kick) October 27, 2026

Nagasawa earned the championship by stopping Yuzuki Satomi in the second round on September 12. Kouzi was attending as a guest commentator, and their subsequent exchanges led to negotiations with producer Genki Sudo. The resulting December 29 title booking is already confirmed; it should not be confused with the challenger’s proposed arrangements after a possible victory.

The current event card places their bout at Yokohama Buntai under 62.5-kilogram lightweight rules, with three three-minute rounds and one possible extension. Its separate 70-kilogram World Max tournament is a different competition. Yuzuki Satomi and Hirotaka Asahisa also appear in a lightweight rematch, but the published card does not turn those four lightweight competitors into an approved one-night bracket.

For spectators, an October 27 notice replaces the earlier two-session timetable with noon admission and a 2 p.m. main-card start, both Japan time. K-1 says tickets already purchased remain usable despite their printed times. The current event page lists broadcasting arrangements as undecided. Some older K-1 headlines retain Yoyogi wording, but the notice and live card identify Yokohama Buntai.