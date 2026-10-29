Kosei Sekiguchi Targets Kanata Ueno After Moving To Super Featherweight

Kosei Sekiguchi wants a quick route to Kanata Ueno’s Krush super-featherweight championship after leaving featherweight. In an October 27 written interview published by the promotion, he made that ambition conditional on beating Yuya Miyake on Saturday, not on an already-promised title shot.

Their October 31 contest at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall is the eighth fight on the Krush 193 main bill. It is scheduled for three three-minute rounds, with one extension round if required. This is a non-title assignment at 60 kilograms, below two championship bouts at the top of the program.

Speaking in Japanese, Sekiguchi said, in English translation:

“If I can do it next, I want to. I want to win in a way that makes that happen.”

His first professional loss, to Ryuto Ishida in May, preceded an injury-delayed return. He says defensive corrections and a less punishing weight cut now allow better training. Miyake’s all-round ability demands caution, but Sekiguchi still wants exchanges and a knockout. An eventual Ishida rematch remains another goal. He initially suggested challenging during 2027, but would welcome the opportunity next if his performance earns it.

The unbeaten run that brought him to a title fight

January’s win over Naoya Morimoto shows the position Sekiguchi occupied before that setback. The official Krush 184 report records a third-round knockout at 1:16 in a 58.5-kilogram contest. It describes sustained body attacks before right hooks produced two knockdowns and the referee intervened. That was his ninth consecutive professional victory, following decision wins over former Krush champion Takahito Niimi and Takeshi Owaki during 2025.

The official replay below is that January 25 Morimoto fight, not footage of the upcoming Miyake matchup or a recording of this week’s written interview.

The current official athlete records list Sekiguchi at 9-1 with five knockouts. The 23-year-old from Chikusei represents ALONZA ABLAZE. Miyake is 30, fights out of Hacker GYM and is listed at 9-9 with four knockouts. Both use an orthodox stance; Miyake is four centimeters taller, at 174 centimeters. His profile identifies him as the seventh KPKB super-featherweight champion, a separate organizational belt from Ueno’s Krush title.

Miyake has rebuilt the training around his own gym

In a separate October 27 written interview, Miyake connected his two-win recovery to help from a longtime mentor. Running a newly opened gym had left him short of training partners and time, while night work and teaching drained him. More stable operations restored regular preparation with someone who had coached him before his professional career.

He credits that partnership with sharpening counters for opponents who pressure early. Sekiguchi’s speed, technique, power and willingness to advance through adversity impressed him, but he sees an opportunity to intercept that approach. Winning would justify a bigger stage, he said, rather than signal retirement. His May KPKB championship also gave sponsors, friends and young gym members evidence that his persistence was producing results.

The card’s championship fights are the Ryu Ohira–Kakeru Nagano bantamweight final and Tatsuya Oiwa’s lightweight defense against Kenshin Kodama. Nagano has described his own decision-based plan for the final. Those are separate stakes from Sekiguchi’s proposed next step.

ABEMA’s announced live window is 5:15–10 p.m. Japan time, covering the full show. Doors open at 5 p.m., with the main program starting at 6 p.m. No bout-specific start time is confirmed for Sekiguchi and Miyake on this kickboxing program.