Koki Osaki Draws Masashi Kumura In RISE 55kg Tournament Opener

Koki Osaki will begin RISE’s 55-kilogram world tournament against Masashi Kumura on December 20 at Kanadevia Hall in Tokyo. The reigning world bantamweight champion and former Krush super-bantamweight champion are matched in the opening round, rather than a separately advertised defense of Osaki’s belt.

The pairing was announced on November 11 as part of RISE WORLD SERIES 2026 TOKYO Final. Their contest is scheduled for three three-minute rounds, with one extension round available. It puts two established Japanese fighters opposite each other immediately, before either can reach a later international opponent.

Osaki wants Kumura to arrive with a win

RISE’s original Japanese conference record, paraphrased here in English, captures Osaki’s irritation that Kumura did not attend. He questioned the absence when other participants had traveled from outside the Tokyo area, and viewed the approaching ONE assignment on Kumura’s schedule as an unusually confident approach to their December meeting.

His wish was nevertheless for Kumura to win that intervening fight and arrive with his standing intact. Osaki wanted to beat him on RISE’s stage, not benefit from a setback elsewhere. The criticism therefore came with a qualification: he was backing his future opponent to get through the earlier assignment successfully.

Asked about potentially facing Jaroensuk, Osaki said he had no particular first-round preference. He recognized significance in being drawn against Kumura and acknowledged that losing the opener would remove any chance of meeting the Thai fighter. A later clash interested him if both advanced, but it was not a booked semifinal.

Osaki recognized Kumura as a top-level fighter while maintaining that he believed he could finish him. He wanted the tournament to demonstrate a clear difference between its reigning world champion and the other entrants, and set winning the entire competition as his objective.

A domestic opener with international stakes

RISE’s matchup introduction describes the champion’s combination punching, varied kicks and attacking approach. It presents Kumura as a technically accomplished opponent shaped by high-level K-1 and Krush competition, rather than an untested challenger being introduced solely through a ranking. The promotion places their domestic matchup among four opening-round pairings. Osaki’s world-title breakthrough came in March, when he avenged an earlier defeat to Shiro. Kumura now gets an immediate opportunity to eliminate that champion from the tournament.

The official Osaki profile lists OISHI GYM, an orthodox stance and knees as his preferred technique. His published record is 40 wins, eight losses, one draw and one no-contest, with 23 knockouts. Born October 5, 1999, he is 27 for this assignment. At 165 centimeters, he is three centimeters shorter than Kumura on RISE’s respective measurements.

Kumura’s current athlete page identifies him with TEAM TEPPEN and lists an orthodox stance, 26 wins and eight defeats, including 13 knockouts. The record includes his September 19 extra-round decision against Takanori Yamada at Tokyo’s EBARA WAVE Arena Ota. That completed selection-stage appearance is distinct from the newly confirmed tournament opener.

The December event lists doors at 1 p.m. and the main program at 3 p.m. Japan time. Neither is an individual ring-walk time. The same show also includes the vacant world-title contests involving Kento Haraguchi and Haruto Yasumoto.