Koji Ikeda Targets Riamu’s K-1 Title After Three Straight Defeats

Koji Ikeda wants his next K-1 run to end with a championship, not another memorable supporting performance. In a written interview published by the promotion on November 9, the former Krush bantamweight champion described his November 23 meeting with Eito Kurokawa as a last opportunity to reach Riamu’s super-bantamweight title.

Ikeda said losing to Kenshin Tanabe had left his route forward unclear, rather than drained his motivation. He acknowledged prioritizing his own style over adapting to a taller opponent, even after studying Tanabe. Trading knockdowns had briefly restored his confidence before he was stopped. Against Kurokawa, he respects the power, speed and explosiveness but intends to prevent those strengths from deciding the contest.

The ReBORN Kyodo fighter declined to reveal tactics, saying he would keep them private until beating Riamu. He respected the champion’s points-based victory over Akihiro Kaneko, while admitting frustration at watching friends, including Rui Okubo, collect belts. Having lost three straight, he said entertaining the promotion was insufficient without winning for those closest to him. He welcomed the demanding schedule rather than treating it as a reason to withdraw.

One win does not guarantee a place opposite Riamu

The selection format matters as much as the matchup. K-1’s September announcement established three separate opening contests, with producer Genki Sudo choosing two winners to advance. Victory alone therefore does not secure progression: knockout speed and an aggressive performance also enter the assessment. The finalists are scheduled to meet on December 29, with the eventual challenger facing the champion in February 2027.

At that September 25 presentation, Kurokawa questioned why contenders had to fight through November, December and February while the champion waited. He nevertheless emphasized his connection to the organization, having competed through its amateur system, Krush-EX and Krush rather than fighting elsewhere. He also said the move up in weight had made preparation easier and left him feeling more mobile during his warm-up. That earlier explanation gives his participation a competitive rationale beyond the insults exchanged at the press conference.

The current K-1 Revenge II card places Ikeda–Kurokawa fourth at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall. Chikara Iwao–Kengo Murata and Futa Hashimoto–Kaito Kikuchi are the other selection bouts. Each is contracted at 55 kilograms for three three-minute rounds, with one possible extension. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Japan time and the main card starts at 6 p.m.; the official event page has not announced a broadcast schedule.

Kurokawa supplied his own understated challenge in a November 7 written post, telling followers to watch the fourth fight closely after a period of posting little. That was a request for attention ahead of the event, not a claim that he had already earned the championship opportunity.

最近何あげていいかもわからないから

なんもあげてなかった。

とりあえず11.23 K-1 REVENGE II

第4試合よく見とけ🫵🏼 pic.twitter.com/Qyh8rR1Z9a — 黒 川 瑛 斗 Eito Kurokawa (@k1_eito) November 7, 2026

The champion is demanding a stronger challenger

Riamu’s separate November 8 written interview offered little encouragement to the field. He said none currently qualified as a rival and wanted whoever advanced to improve enough to create a competitive title fight. He praised Ikeda personally, dismissed Kurokawa’s earlier interest in meeting the Kaneko–Riamu winner, and said he had barely watched Hashimoto or Kikuchi.

His sharpest qualification concerned Murata: Riamu said he would require a contractual penalty for fouls if they met again, referring to their previous post-bell incident. His suggestion that Iwao might withdraw injured was a prediction, not an official cancellation. The promotion’s current card still lists Iwao. Riamu also credited preparation for Kaneko’s close-range pressure, explaining that he had expected an improved opponent despite criticism of the former champion’s recent form.

In Riamu’s account, Kaneko’s higher stance favored punching over hard calf kicks, while his own counters complicated the kicking exchanges. He welcomed strong reactions to their decision and said praise from other professionals mattered to him. These were the champion’s technical interpretation and response, not independent findings about the judging.

Ikeda’s official record supplies the competitive context behind the urgency. The 29-year-old previously held the Krush bantamweight belt, defended it twice and then relinquished it to move up. He also took Riamu to an extension-round decision in March 2025. Those credentials distinguish this bid from a first introduction to championship competition, without turning the upcoming selection bout into a title defense.

Kurokawa approaches the same opening from a different stage of his career. His official biography records a Krush bantamweight championship win over Yusei Shirahata in October 2024, followed by relinquishment of that belt before losing to Issei Ishii in a K-1 title contest. He moved to super-bantamweight in July and beat Futa Hashimoto by decision. The southpaw now trains with team VASILEUS, opposite Ikeda’s orthodox stance.