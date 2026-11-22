Tetsusho and Taketora Kofukuda are taking their next step together. The brothers who won different weight classes at K-1 Koshien this year will both make their professional debuts at Krush 196 in their hometown of Kobe on December 20.

The November 21 announcement gives each brother a separate opponent. Tetsusho meets Taisho Matsuda at bantamweight, while Taketora faces Gentaro Obu at lightweight. Both contests are scheduled for three three-minute rounds. K-1 describes their amateur achievement as the first same-year double championship by brothers in the tournament’s history.

Two brothers, two different professional starting points

Tetsusho, 18, represents Team Scramble and won the 55-kilogram Koshien title. His official profile lists him as a switch-stance fighter from Kobe. Matsuda is a 16-year-old WARRIOR OSAKA fighter whose professional record is listed as 0-1; he also has K-1 amateur tournament wins on his record.

Taketora, 16, also trains at Team Scramble. He won the 65-kilogram Koshien division and is listed as an orthodox fighter. His opponent, the 17-year-old Obu of BLOW GYM, is also making his professional debut. The lightweight pairing therefore puts two first-time professionals together, rather than matching Taketora with an established veteran.

The shared goal behind their Koshien championships

The brothers discussed that milestone in separate written interviews published by K-1 on September 14. Those earlier answers help explain why their simultaneous move into professional competition carries significance beyond a shared surname on the card.

Tetsusho said winning the Koshien championships together had been an objective since they began. Looking back on his own tournament, he identified the second round and final as difficult assignments because those opponents had won the Kanto and Kansai qualifying competitions.

He was pleased that he maintained his concentration across four fights, but did not present the championship as a finished product. He wanted more stamina, the ability to work throughout each bout and greater finishing power. His longer-term ambition was to become a fighter whose proven ability attracts attention. He also thanked the family and supporters behind his progress.

Taketora traced his interest in Koshien to seeing the television program Mirai Monster nine years earlier. He said the brothers trained with the joint championship goal in mind. His toughest recollection was a semifinal against Kojima, whom he described as the winner of the previous two editions.

The younger brother felt his mental strength had improved, while identifying defense and speaking on the microphone as areas to develop. He also stressed the importance of having a life outside combat sports, explaining that he enjoyed volleyball through school. His stated ambition was to become a kind, well-supported fighter, and he thanked those who helped him train and prepare. He coupled that outlook with a personal long-term dream: winning a world championship belt and putting it around his future wife’s waist.

Krush 196 is the evening event at Kobe Art Center’s theater, with doors scheduled for 6 p.m. and fights at 6:30 p.m. local time. It is separate from the daytime Krush 195 card in Kobe. The evening show also features the Haruto Matsumoto–Raita Hashimoto featherweight tournament final.