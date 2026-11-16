Kento Haraguchi vs. Anderson Cano Set For Vacant RISE World Title On December 20

Kento Haraguchi will fight Anderson “La Raza” Cano for the vacant RISE world super-lightweight championship on December 20 at Tokyo’s Kanadevia Hall. RISE announced the pairing on November 11, setting its 65-kilogram tournament winner against an opponent recommended by Miguel Trindade.

The championship contest is scheduled for five three-minute rounds, with one extension round available. It will determine the third holder of the promotion’s world super-lightweight belt; Haraguchi is not entering as the defending champion.

RISE identifies Cano with Italy and Mamba Fight Club. Its matchup announcement describes him as Trindade’s teammate and sparring partner, with European titles including WAKO credentials. The promotion says Trindade strongly recommended him for this opportunity. Those are the organization’s descriptions of the challenger, rather than an independently established complete professional record.

Trindade has publicly backed his teammate, describing Cano as someone who trains with a world-class team and predicting that the matchup could produce a surprise. His November 11 response was a statement of confidence, not evidence of a result.

Remember that Anderson works everyday with the REAL number 1 and with a world class team… Careful with this fight, it will shock the world. — Miguel Trindade (@MiguelTemp96800) November 11, 2026

Haraguchi’s reservations and the proposed defense

In RISE’s published Japanese question-and-answer account, paraphrased here in English, Haraguchi said the circumstances left him conflicted. He had long wanted a world belt, but this was not the route he had imagined. The promotion’s insistence helped him commit; he wants to establish the championship’s value by winning it.

🥊12.20 RISE WORLD SERIES 2026

📝会見コメントを公開 🎤原口健飛

💬 めっちゃ複雑な気持ちではありますね。いろいろあったし。俺もこんな形でタイトルマッチをしなくてもいいんじゃないかって想いも正直あった。… pic.twitter.com/iBZluWiakr — RISE OFFICIAL (@RISE_2003) November 11, 2026

He said Cano had only recently been selected and that having an opponent sharpened his motivation. His assessment emphasized the challenger’s large frame and youth. Haraguchi said he had been building his body for international opposition while recovering the speed to use that size effectively.

Asked about heavier divisions, he expressed curiosity about trying 67.5 or 70 kilograms once, not a concrete move or a plan to chase another championship. He also reported a 135-kilogram bench press. Although he would prefer the main event, he left the running order to RISE.

🥊12.20 RISE WORLD SERIES 2026 ✅ミゲール推薦の欧州の強豪が参戦 📹原口健飛とRISE世界スーパーライト級王座を争うアンデルソン “La Raza” カノからのビデオメッセージを公開 🎫チケットはLINEチケットでの先行販売を実施中。熱戦の模様をぜひ会場でご観戦ください！ 🗓️12月20日(日)… pic.twitter.com/TKZUWhEyd1 — RISE OFFICIAL (@RISE_2003) November 16, 2026

RISE president Takashi Ito said he wanted the winner to face either Petchpanomrung or Trindade in a mandatory defense. Negotiations would follow the result; Trindade already had a February commitment. Haraguchi wanted to address any defense after winning. No subsequent opponent was announced.

From the June tournament to a vacant belt

Haraguchi’s official athlete record lists a 31-6-1 kickboxing mark, including 18 knockout victories. The FASCINATE FIGHT TEAM representative has a karate and boxing background and is listed as a switch-stance fighter. His tournament championship is distinct from the vacant single-fight world title now at stake.

That tournament run culminated on June 6 at Tokyo’s EBARA WAVE ARENA Ota. His record shows a decision over YURA in the semifinal and an extension-round decision over Petchpanomrung in the final. A March 28 decision against Hiroki Kasahara had brought him through the preceding stage. These results explain the tournament credentials attached to his name in the December announcement.

The same record lists a five-round decision against Chadd Collins on August 2, 2025, followed by a first-round knockout of Petru Morari on November 2. His subsequent tournament campaign brought him back to a championship opportunity.

The event listing gives a 1 p.m. local door time and a scheduled 3 p.m. main-card start. Those are card arrangements, not a confirmed ring-walk time for this bout. The venue is within Tokyo Dome City, and ABEMA is listed among the event’s broadcast and production partners.