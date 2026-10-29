Kenshin Kodama Says Delay Improved His Krush Title Preparation

Kenshin Kodama now sees an advantage in the delay to his Krush lightweight title challenge. In an October 25 written interview, he credited the extra preparation with improving his condition.

He challenges Tatsuya Oiwa in the October 31 main event at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall. The championship contest is tenth on the main program, at 62.5 kilograms, over three three-minute rounds with one extension round if needed. This is a defense of an existing title, unlike the vacant bantamweight championship being decided immediately beforehand.

Initially frustrated by disrupted travel and support plans, Kodama says training began around June. He reports better power, speed and reactions without the injuries that troubled recent camps. With teammates Ryu Ohira and Kakeru Nagano training separately for their final, coach Daiguji could take him to outside kickboxing gyms, boxing gyms and a university boxing club.

Kodama respects Oiwa’s experience and wants that particular champion’s belt. He considers victory the minimum, not a substitute for an exciting fight. An eventual MMA return interests him, but he has no timetable and is not training MMA. He described the chance as the culmination of a path from childhood karate to professional kickboxing. He ultimately wants K-1 gold, but Krush has long mattered.

In English translation:

I want to show my feelings and the work I’ve done.

The challenger is 24 and represents K-1 Gym Sangenjaya Silver Wolf. His official record lists nine wins, three losses and three knockout victories from 12 professional appearances. Born in Niihama, Ehime, he is an orthodox fighter listed at 171 centimeters. That makes him three centimeters taller than the champion; the larger difference between them is accumulated professional experience.

Oiwa Says The Challenge Helped Him Keep Fighting

Oiwa’s own October 25 written interview explains why the matchup matters to him. Losing to Samuel Nagasawa in May hurt more when Nagasawa subsequently became K-1 champion. Oiwa considered retirement or vacating his Krush belt, worried that non-title defeats had damaged its standing. He credited Kodama’s repeated challenges with helping him want to fight again, rather than provoking anger.

He denied having run from the originally proposed September meeting. Injuries and scheduling had required the wait, he said, but he now describes himself as healed and training particularly hard. Appreciation for his challenger does not change his intention to beat him. He identifies speed, momentum and determination as Kodama’s strengths, while believing his own preparation and frustration will matter if the fight becomes difficult.

The champion framed losing as a personal breaking point, not an announced retirement commitment. His attention is on defending, not on a promised next opponent or another title opportunity.

K-1 identifies Oiwa as its tenth Krush lightweight champion and a former Bigbang lightweight titleholder. His current listed record is 28-12 with 10 knockouts across 40 fights. The 34-year-old from Nagoya represents team VASILEUS and also uses an orthodox stance. The same official biography dates his Krush championship win over Kento Ito to July 2024, giving this defense a different background from Kodama’s first attempt at that belt.

Kodama’s previous Krush appearance was against Shoji Otani at Krush 180 on September 27, 2025. He won a unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring it 30-27, according to the finalized promotion result. The footage is archival context for his return, not a recording of the October written interview or a preview of action that has not happened.

Separately, Kodama shared an October 27 behind-the-scenes upload from his own channel, identified as a pre-fight visit to Mount Kumotori. His accompanying written post asks supporters to watch as the title fight approaches. The diary is separate from the promotion’s interview and the older official fight replay.

Two Championship Fights On The October 31 Program

The supporting championship bout brings together Kodama’s Silver Wolf teammates Ohira and Nagano. Elsewhere on the running order, Yuya Miyake faces Kosei Sekiguchi at super featherweight, while Momotaro Kiyama meets Ryusho at featherweight. Those are separate matches and do not determine ownership of Oiwa’s lightweight belt.

A separate October 27 broadcast announcement confirms full live coverage on ABEMA’s martial-arts channel from 5:15 to 10 p.m. Japan time. The event schedule lists doors at 5 p.m., preliminary fights at 5:15 p.m. and the main program at 6 p.m. There is no confirmed individual start time for the headliner.