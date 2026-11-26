Kensei Kondo will face AJKN Japan welterweight champion TOMO at Krush 196 on December 20 in Kobe. The newly announced matchup pairs an experienced Krush title challenger with a promotional newcomer at a contracted weight of 66.5 kilograms.

The contest is scheduled for three three-minute rounds, with an extension round available. It joins the evening show at Kobe Art Center’s Art Theater rather than the separate afternoon Krush 195 program at the same venue.

TOMO, representing TEAM S-joint, enters on an AJKN recommendation. His official profile lists the welterweight championship among his accomplishments and identifies him as an orthodox fighter from Fujiidera, Osaka. At 23, he is four years younger than Kondo.

The physical comparison is also notable: TOMO is listed at 183 centimeters and Kondo at 173 centimeters. That is a 10-centimeter difference in height, not a verified reach advantage. Both men use an orthodox stance, and the contracted limit is above the 65-kilogram figure on Kondo’s regular promotional profile.

A new opponent after Kondo’s title-eliminator defeat

Kondo’s most recent listed Krush appearance was against Takuma Tsukamoto at Krush 187 on February 28. Tsukamoto won that super-lightweight title eliminator by unanimous decision, taking the three scorecards 30-28, 30-28 and 30-29. The result denied Kondo the next championship opportunity that was at stake.

In English paraphrase of Krush’s Japanese-language report, Kondo countered Tsukamoto’s advances with hooks and body work early. The exchanges became more difficult as Tsukamoto connected with straight punches, including during their final-round trading. The report credits Tsukamoto’s sustained punching with carrying him to the decision; it does not describe a stoppage or knockdown finish.

That setback followed another decision loss, after an extension round, to Daizo Sasaki at K-1 BEYOND in May 2025. Before those two bouts, Kondo had put together three knockout wins, beating Yuta Saito in March 2023, Kenta Hayashi in October 2024 and Viktor Akimov in February 2025. December’s booking gives him a chance to end that two-fight skid.

The TEAM3K fighter’s current promotional record stands at nine wins, seven defeats and one draw, with six victories by knockout. His credentials include the AJKN super-lightweight championship and the 2016 K-1 Koshien 65-kilogram title. He also challenged Sasaki for the Krush super-lightweight belt in July 2020, losing by decision.

Kondo made his professional debut in Krush in April 2016. December’s booking therefore brings TOMO into a promotion where his opponent has been competing for more than a decade.

TEAM3K’s three separate assignments in Kobe

Kondo is one of three TEAM3K representatives added in the November 25 announcement. Jinku Oda will meet Yuta Arao in a super-welterweight contest, while Riki Soda faces KING Takeshi again at bantamweight. Those are distinct bouts, not a team-versus-team competition.

The evening card also includes the Haruto Matsumoto–Raita Hashimoto featherweight title final, which will decide the division’s tenth champion. Kondo–TOMO is listed separately as a contracted-weight matchup, with no championship attached to it.

Doors are scheduled to open at 6 p.m. Japan time, followed by the first fight at 6:30 p.m. The official event page still lists the broadcast schedule as unconfirmed.