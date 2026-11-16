Kan Nakamura vs. Samingdet Set For December 5 Rajadamnern Title Unification

Rajadamnern Stadium’s two lightweight champions are scheduled to meet in Bangkok on December 5. Kan Nakamura will put his championship against Samingdet’s interim title in an RWS unification, RISE announced in Japanese on November 14. It will be Nakamura’s first defense since taking the belt in October.

The official event graphic places the card at Rajadamnern Stadium, with a 7:10 p.m. start in Thailand. It lists DAZN coverage outside Thailand and Thai broadcasts on AIS Play and Workpoint. Those are the event’s advertised arrangements, not an individual ring-walk time or a guarantee of availability in every territory.

Japanese publication Gong Kakutogi lists the championship matchup over five three-minute rounds, with one million baht at stake. Its report identifies the Thai opponent as Samingdet Nor Anuwat Gym. The poster uses the shorter English spelling Samingdet; the announcement is for the stadium lightweight crown, not a RISE belt.

A first defense against the interim champion

Nakamura took that championship from Egor Bikrev on October 10. RISE’s official athlete history records a second-round knockout at the Bangkok venue. The booking gives the newly crowned Japanese champion a return to the same stadium less than two months after winning there.

Samingdet comes into the unification with a considerably longer record. Gong lists him at 85 wins, 44 losses and five draws, with five consecutive victories. He captured the interim lightweight championship in June and subsequently defended it twice. The 27-year-old has also held Rajadamnern’s super-featherweight championship, so the opponent is an established stadium titleholder rather than a newcomer to this stage.

Gong describes Samingdet as a technical southpaw who works behind left kicks, elbows and clinch control. His RWS experience includes a victory over Japan’s Yota Shigemori at the promotion’s February 2024 event in Japan. That history adds a different dimension to the pairing: Nakamura’s first defense comes against a veteran with experience facing Japanese opposition, not simply another knockout-heavy record.

The route from Japan to the stadium championship

The champion’s route to Thailand included two earlier stoppages against Thai opposition in Japan this year. RISE records a first-round knockout of Petchasia on March 28 at Ryogoku Kokugikan and a second-round knockout of Gaipa on May 16 at Korakuen Hall. Those results preceded the October title change.

Now 30, Nakamura fights out of BK GYM and uses a southpaw stance built on karate and Nippon Kempo. His promotion’s current profile lists 23 wins, six losses and one no-contest, with 17 knockout victories.

His former RISE lightweight reign began on April 21, 2023, and ended on January 18, 2026, according to the promotion’s championship register. He also won RISE’s 2025 tournament at 61.5 kilograms. December therefore continues his pursuit of a different championship within Muay Thai, after building his Japanese career in kickboxing.