Kakeru Moves Up To Face Rantaro At RISE WEST.33 In Fukuoka

Kakeru will test himself in a heavier division against Rantaro at RISE WEST.33 on December 6 in Fukuoka. The kickboxing promotion’s October 29 announcement confirms six bouts for Nishitetsu Hall, with the meeting of ranked contenders providing the most consequential addition to the regional lineup.

The REVOLT fighter is listed fifth at featherweight but will compete at the 60-kilogram super-featherweight limit against that division’s fourth-ranked contender. The pairing had first been announced during RISE WEST.32; the new release supplies the wider December program rather than announcing a completed result.

A homecoming with a different weight limit

RISE describes this as Kakeru’s first appearance back in his home prefecture in approximately a year and a half. His official history lists a June 1, 2025 meeting with Ryoga Hirano at the same hall, giving the homecoming a specific recent reference point.

His profile identifies an orthodox fighter standing 169 centimeters tall and lists his usual weight as 57.5 kilograms. This assignment therefore adds a second divisional objective to his featherweight ambitions, rather than simply matching two fighters from the same rankings list.

Rantaro represents the Ehime branch of OGRE and brings a southpaw stance and a listed height of 172 centimeters. The promotion credits his August 2025 RISE debut against SEIDO with taking him into its rankings after arriving as an ACCEL champion.

The announcement also notes a subsequent BOUT defeat and wins in GLADIATOR and ACCEL. That recent cross-promotion activity is the relevant backdrop to the challenge, not a claim that every appearance ended successfully. The scheduled format is three three-minute rounds, with one extension round available; no championship is designated for this pairing.

Five supporting matchups confirmed

At 53 kilograms, Hiroto of NEXT STEP GYM meets Ayuto of PRINCE KC. Hiroto comes off his July RISE WEST.31 victory over Yushi Nakamura, while the promotion describes Ayuto as making his second WEST appearance. Their official profiles list both as orthodox, with Ayuto standing five centimeters taller.

A 72-kilogram catchweight contest matches UPLIFT’s Yuki Nakahara with Shogo Hidaka of DIATIGER GYM. This is the heaviest matchup among the six announced bouts and is scheduled for three three-minute rounds without an advertised extension.

The lightweight entry pairs Kaito Takao from BLOWS OITA LIFE with Makoto Miyamoto of KICK BOXING GYM BLAST at 62.5 kilograms. A separate super-flyweight bout brings together RYUJI GYM’s Seiji Maruyama and Yusei Hori of Seiyujuku at 53 kilograms.

Toshiki of BEGINNING faces PRINCE KC’s Yusei at 55 kilograms. The two similarly romanized names belong to different athletes: Hori is in the preceding super-flyweight pairing, while the single-name Yusei is entered at bantamweight.

All five supporting contests carry the same three-round, three-minute regulation distance. Those bout terms should not be confused with the additional-round provision attached to the ranked super-featherweight match.

The event listing currently schedules doors for 4:30 p.m. Japan time and the first bout for 4:45 p.m.; the start remains provisional. Nishitetsu Hall is on the sixth floor of Solaria Stage in Fukuoka’s Tenjin district.

General ticket sales are planned for November 1. Prices remain under adjustment on the official event page, so no ticket amount has been confirmed there. RISE identifies this as its final WEST event of 2026, distinct from the promotion’s separately scheduled national cards, including RISE 203.



