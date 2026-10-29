Kakeru Nagano Plans Decision Win Over Teammate Ryu Ohira At Krush 193

Kakeru Nagano wants Ryu Ohira’s biggest weapon to become a liability when the Silver Wolf teammates meet for the vacant Krush bantamweight championship on October 31. In an official written interview published October 29, Nagano outlined a patient plan for the tournament final rather than promising the knockout that his opponent’s power might suggest.

The final takes place at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo as the co-main event of Krush 193. It will determine the promotion’s tenth bantamweight champion over three three-minute rounds, with one extension round available. Both men represent K-1 Gym Sangenjaya Silver Wolf, making the kickboxing title contest a particularly personal test of familiar training partners.

Nagano wants Ohira to overcommit

Nagano identified Ohira’s punches as the primary danger, emphasizing that both his straight shots and hooks carry power. His answer is not to match that force indiscriminately. He said he has prepared a way of fighting that will make Ohira’s strength work against him if the exchanges become too wild.

In an English translation of the official Japanese interview, Nagano put his prediction this way:

“If he starts swinging wildly, I’ve already won. It’s checkmate.”

That confidence did not become a straightforward stoppage prediction. Asked repeatedly about finishing the fight, Nagano kept returning to a decision victory. He teased that he has one particular technique in mind, but still declined to promise a knockout. Even his talk of putting Ohira down came with the qualification that he meant a knockdown, not necessarily ending the contest.

The approach fits the official record. Nagano is listed at 11 wins and two defeats, with no knockout wins. He reached this final through decision victories over Riki Hayata on March 28 and Toranosuke Higashi on July 20. The promotion’s full video of the Higashi bout provides the earlier tournament context below.

Nagano described progress in those two wins in terms of distance rather than finishing statistics. He said he is increasingly able to fight close to opponents as he does in sparring, instead of becoming hesitant when the bout starts. Reflecting on the Hayata contest, he also admitted that seeing blood made him uncomfortable and left him less interested in pursuing the finish he had discussed beforehand.

A teammate he respects, and pressure he cannot ignore

The familiar opponent has not removed the pressure. Nagano said he felt the weight of being considered a tournament favorite and feels it especially strongly now. Although they are the same age group, he joined the gym first and recognizes that outsiders will view him as the senior teammate being challenged.

He nevertheless considers Ohira an equal in ability. Nagano expected them to reach opposite sides of the final after another entrant retired. He would rather face a proud teammate determined to beat him than have someone stay out of the tournament simply because he was there.

Nagano’s recent social post added a brief message of resolve to Krush’s broadcast announcement. The embedded promotion confirms the October 31 show; it is separate from the newly published written interview.

There was praise beneath the rivalry. Nagano acknowledged Ohira’s knockout wins over Nagi Matsuya and Takeru Itabashi, followed by a victory over Keito Ishigo that included two knockdowns. He criticized the level of the first two opponents and noted Itabashi’s missed weight, while still crediting Ohira for delivering the finishes and improving. From watching him train, Nagano believes Ohira can help define the division’s future, just not by beating him this Saturday.

Ohira has expressed his own determination in a written social reply, thanking a supporter and saying he intends to win the belt and establish his era. His official profile lists eight wins, five losses and four knockout victories, a contrasting record to Nagano’s decision-heavy route.

Separate sessions, the same gym

Preparation has required practical adjustments rather than either finalist leaving the team. Nagano said their sessions have been scheduled at different times and thanked their trainer for arranging individual attention. The content of his training remains familiar, and neither fighter has moved elsewhere to prepare.

Nagano also distinguished earlier press-conference exchanges from a genuine breakdown in their relationship. He said he knows Ohira is a good person and had wanted to generate interest, while accepting that they are opponents for this fight. His longer-term ambition is to defend the Krush belt, increase its value and eventually become a K-1 champion. The promotion’s separate lightweight title picture includes Samuel Nagasawa’s December 29 defense against Kouzi.

Krush’s current card places the bantamweight final immediately before Tatsuya Oiwa’s lightweight title defense against Kenshin Kodama. Doors open at 5 p.m. Japan time, preliminary bouts begin at 5:15 p.m. and the main card starts at 6 p.m. The separate official broadcast announcement confirms live ABEMA coverage from 5:15 p.m. to 10 p.m. on October 31.