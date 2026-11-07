Kai Katayama Targets S-Cup Future Before First Aichi Main Event

Kai Katayama wants a bantamweight S-Cup and hopes his performances can help make that tournament possible. The Shoot Boxing champion outlined that ambition in a November 7 written interview before his first main-event assignment in Aichi.

In MMAPLANET’s Japanese Q&A with Takumi Nakamura, translated here into English, he described five months spent improving physical strength and clinch work. His coach handles much opponent analysis; new techniques are tested in sparring. Weekly jiu-jitsu includes a preference for attacking from top position and the triangle choke.

Katayama said earlier professional defeats helped him move beyond pressure, while supporters’ happiness made the June championship meaningful. He found title opponent Shuto Sato’s experience difficult to overcome but favored the later rounds. The next assignment offers local supporters an easier trip than Tokyo. He plans to manage distance against an advancing Thai kicker and wants more headlining opportunities.

A champion’s homecoming, not an announced title defense

Shoot Boxing’s November 7 weigh-in report records Katayama at 52.6 kilograms and Kontiet Kornphasa Gym at 51.4. Both passed for their 52.6-kilogram contracted contest. The report identifies this as the Japanese champion’s first appearance since winning the belt, but the official bout listing does not designate the coming matchup as a championship defense.

The Thai visitor is 28 and brings a reported 33-21-1 record across 55 fights. He holds a southern regional title from Thailand’s Professional Muaythai Association. His stated plan was to wear Katayama down with low kicks, and he said he had prepared for throws. Those are his intentions, not action that has already occurred.

At the same weigh-in, Katayama said recovery after making weight was his immediate priority. He recognized his opponent’s strong-looking legs but planned to avoid those attacks and target the body, legs or head himself. He also described having several possibilities involving throws and standing submissions, rather than promising one specific finishing move.

Why the grappling preparation matters under these rules

Shoot Boxing combines punches and kicks with throws and standing submissions. Unlike MMA, it does not continue into ground fighting after a competitor goes down. Katayama’s background therefore does not mean Sunday will include a conventional ground-grappling phase; the relevant crossover is in the standing exchanges and clinch range.

The organization’s published scoring framework distinguishes striking, throwing and submission-control points. A recognized forward throw can earn one point, while a backward throw can earn two. A referee’s catch call for a difficult-to-escape standing submission position is also worth a point. These distinctions go beyond the familiar differences between Muay Thai and kickboxing.

The main event is scheduled for three three-minute rounds, with unlimited extension rounds if needed. It headlines SHOOT BOXING 2026 act.6 in AICHI at Aioi Hall in Kariya on November 8. The official event page advertises doors at 12:30 p.m. and action from 1 p.m. Japan time, equivalent to 3:30 and 4 a.m. UTC respectively.

U-NEXT carries the program, with the promotion advertising a free YouTube simulcast only through the opening two professional contests, ending at bout 14. That limited free segment should not be confused with free access to Katayama’s main event at the end of the card.