Jonathan Di Bella will defend the ONE strawweight kickboxing championship against Wang Junguang at ONE 174 in Shanghai on December 12. ONE confirmed the co-main event on November 21, giving the Chinese challenger a second opportunity to win the belt he first pursued in 2019.

The contest takes place at Shanghai Indoor Stadium, on the promotion’s first card in China in seven years. It joins Tang Kai’s featherweight MMA title defense against Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu, with further matchups still to be announced.

Wang returned to ONE in October after nearly six years away from the promotion. His comeback produced a split-decision victory over Prajanchai, the reigning strawweight Muay Thai champion, in a kickboxing contest. No championship changed hands in that three-round meeting, but it put him into contention in the other striking discipline.

Di Bella had welcomed Wang’s challenge in an October interview. That earlier response was not a confirmed booking; the new announcement supplies the opponent, event and date for the championship contest.

Wang’s first attempt came against Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for ONE’s inaugural strawweight kickboxing title. He lost a five-round unanimous decision. His official record then lists a split-decision loss to Aslanbek Zikreev before the extended absence that ended against Prajanchai.

Di Bella brings a four-fight winning streak

The Canadian-Italian champion enters with a 16-1 professional record and six wins from seven ONE appearances. His latest title defense was a unanimous-decision victory over Zhang Peimian, the same opponent he beat to capture the vacant championship in his promotional debut in October 2022.

His reign was interrupted when illness forced him to vacate the belt ahead of a scheduled April 2024 defense. Prajanchai beat him for the vacant title that June, handing him his only career defeat. Di Bella subsequently defeated Rui Botelho, won the interim championship against Sam-A in March 2025 and beat Prajanchai in their rematch to unify the belts.

That championship route reflects a striking background developed at his family’s Quebec gym. Di Bella began training at two under his father, himself a two-time kickboxing world champion, and had his first amateur bout at ten. He turned professional at nineteen and arrived in ONE with an unbeaten 10-0 record.

Wang offers a different foundation. His official biography traces his early training to the Shaolin Temple and describes a boxing-heavy pressure style built around combinations to the head and body. He won an Enfusion title by stopping Jorge Varela in August 2019 and previously challenged Takeru for a K-1 championship in 2017.

ONE’s announcement lists Di Bella as a 30-year-old southpaw representing Team Di Bella Kickboxing and Wang as a 31-year-old challenger. Wang now competes as “The Warrior,” the identity he chose for his return, rather than relying on the longstanding comparison with Takeru.

The Shanghai title fight is scheduled under ONE’s championship kickboxing format: five three-minute rounds with one-minute breaks. Three judges score each round using the 10-point-must system. The judging criteria prioritize knockdowns, damage, clean strikes and aggression or ring control. A third knockdown in one round or fourth in the bout brings a technical knockout. Those rules differ from ONE’s whole-fight MMA scoring, an important distinction on a card featuring titles in both sports.